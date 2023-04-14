April 7
0801 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0820 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of peacocks on a power pole in the 11000 Block 5800 Road.
0837 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
0837 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62500 Block Jona Court.
0918 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1010 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 63700 Block Jig Road.
1046 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 63400 Block Jig Road.
1056 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 59800 Block East Mesa Road.
1107 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1230 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1352 Hours A citizen turned in a stokes basket which was found at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road. It was later determined to belong to the Olathe Fire Department.
1525 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 57800 Block Jig Road.
1528 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1547 Hours Wade Essman, 65, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1618 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 63300 Block Oak Grove Road.
1656 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 600 Block Spring Creek Road.
1753 Hours Dylon Reese, 39, was arrested on warrants in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
1756 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
1812 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 Block Orchard Road.
2040 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at mile marker 79 on Highway 50.
2240 Hours Deputy responded to a parking problem in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2247 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
2344 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0849 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray SO with a disturbance eon Bible Camp Road.
0916 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62000 Block Oak Grove Road.
0929 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 4900 Block Colorow Road.
1105 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1142 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 51200 Block Carnation Road.
1216 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1616 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 8300 Block South River Road.
1650 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
2049 Hours Tobias Quintana, 24, was cited for disregarding a traffic control device at South Fifth Street and South Townsend Avenue.
April 9
0050 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 15400 block Shavano Valley Road.
0303 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0806 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 8900 Block 6400 Road.
1053 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 61000 Block Hillsdale Drive.
1143 Hours A juvenile was cited for speeding in the 61100 Block Jay Jay Road.
1215 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 23000 Block Highway 550.
1225 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 67400 Block Sunshine Road.
1256 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 100 Block Southwest Seventh Street in Olathe.
1351 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle at Elephant Skin Road.
1413 Hours Eric Giron, 33, was cited for speeding, no proof of insurance, and open container in his vehicle in the 1500 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1605 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 1000 Block Normandy Road.
1634 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Spring Creek and Shavano Valley Road.
1649 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1828 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 4900 Block Colorow Road.
1908 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 Block Southwest Seventh Street in Olathe.
2027 Hours Deputy responded to a reported child abuse in the 4800 Block North River Road.
2034 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the Lower Spring Creek Trailhead.
2106 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 61200 Block Lobo Circle.
2119 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.