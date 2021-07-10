July 5
0632 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 18500 Block Highway 550.
0719 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1001 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 63100 Block Jig Road.
1019 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a stolen ATV in the 56800 Block Fern Road.
1046 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 1700 Block 6422 Road.
1209 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 23000 Block 7250 Road.
1215 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 2200 Block 5500 Road.
1300 Hours Deputy assisted Black Canyon Rangers with a fire at mile marker 1 on Highway 237.
1335 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 10800 Block 6330 Road.
1413 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63100 Block Jade Road.
1618 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 23300 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1634 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 12000 Block 6450 Road.
1655 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 61100 Block Meadow Lark Lane.
1740 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 19600 Block Paradox Trail.
1811 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61100 Block Foxrun Road.
1949 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard in the 7400 Block 6400 Road.
1959 Hours Jack Honeyfield, 23, was cited for speeding in the 9000 Block 6400 Road.
2003 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray SO by attempting to locate a vehicle in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2020 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 60800 Block Hillsdale Road.
2046 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check in the 100 Block West Main Street.
2046 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 4200 Block North River Road.
2132 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 110 on Highway 50.
2309 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 13700 Block 6900 Road.
July 6
0228 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14600 Block 6355 Road.
0428 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 300 Block South Church Avenue.
0539 Hours Deputy took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0607 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 69300 Block Highway 50.
0759 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16400 Block 6450 Court.
0842 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 19600 Block Paradox Trail.
0919 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 5600 Block 5825 Road.
0951 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Highway 348 and 348 Lane.
1253 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62900 Block Pearl Road.
1304 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road.
1337 Hours Edward Ring, 70, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and 6950 Road.
1337 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 64200 Block North Ramona Road.
1339 Hours Joel Abbott, 33, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1539 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 300 Block North Nevada Avenue.
1618 Hours A citizen came to the sheriff’s office to report a lost license plate.
1611 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 61700 Block Popular Road.
2012 Hours Jesus Lobatos Munoz, 21, was cited for speeding at Marine and 6308 Road.
2042 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 10500 Block 6330 Road.
2045 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at LaSalle and 6200 Road.
2053 Hours Deputy responded to a reported dog bite in the 400 Block 6403 Road.
2116 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of gunshots in the 14400 Block Marine Road. Nothing was located.
2123 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 500 Block Willow Road.
2213 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 13800 Block 6100 Road. Joshua Frasier, 39, was arrested for third degree assault and crimes against an at risk adult.
2323 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 17000 Block Highway 550. Draven Warren, 23, was arrested for second degree assault.
July 7
0144 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 600 Block Spring Creek Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
