March 18
0403 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1100 Block Centennial Drive.
0722 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 63900 Block Jacaranda Way.
0951 Hours Mike Gorrono, 60, was cited for speeding in the 1600 Block Chipeta Road.
1113 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 4800 Block 6000 Road.
1234 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 61000 Block Oak Grove Road.
1505 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 57800 Block Herman Road.
1639 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 64300 Block Oakland Road.
1713 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
1731 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1835 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 20600 Block Highway 550.
1836 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1911 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 2200 Block Mesa Drive.
1929 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 55600 Block Fresa Lane.
2041 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
2208 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a suspect in the 1300 Block South Townsend Avenue.
March 19
0001 Hours Deputy responded to 911 hang up in the 18100 Block Woodgate Road.
0130 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at Highway 550 and Otter Road.
0219 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 000 Block West Main Street.
0254 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 21600 Block Uncompahgre Road.
0359 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 15300 Block 6200 Road.
0558 Hours Deputy responded to as 911 open line in the 6800 Block South River Road.
0931 Hours Hilda Gutierrez, 40, was cited for speeding at Old Stone Drive and Chipeta Road.
0941 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the Flat Top area.
1223 Hours Crystal Mengenhausen, 43, was cited for disregarding a stop sign at Chipeta and West Oak Gove Road.
1305 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 61000 Block Falcon Road.
1355 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a littering complaint in the 60100 Block Kansas Road.
1521 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 880 Block Bostwick Park Road.
1537 Hours A citizen turned in a cell phone which was found in the 14400 Block 5950 Road.
1643 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 61200 Block Hillsdale Drive.
1714 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 9400 Block 6075 Road.
1741 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a medical call in the 000 Block West South Third Street.
1741 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 10500 Block 6075 Road.
1831 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 9100 Block 6097 Road.
1920 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Jig and 5850 Road.
1924 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 15600 Block 6282 Road.
1955 Hours Jorge Canare-Lopez, 23, was cited for failure to signal and no driver’s license at mile marker 91 on Highway 50.
2014 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 10000 Block 6075 Road.
2034 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 16100 Block 6900 Road.
2047 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 16100 Block 6280 Road.
2248 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.