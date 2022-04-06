March 30
0242 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 64300 Block Orchid Court.
0343 Hours Austin Morgan, 24, was cited for defective vehicle and driving under restraint in the 61000 Block Oak Grove Road.
0800 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a stray dog in the 1600 Block East Main Street.
0823 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 6600 Block South River Road.
0859 Hours Deputy responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the 58000 Block Jasmine Road.
0926 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at South River and Ida Road.
0949 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 61400 Block Monroe Road.
1025 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 64300 Block Orchid Court.
1159 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a stray dog at East Oak Grove Road and South Rio Grande Avenue.
1212 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 9000 Block Hillside Road.
1227 Hours Deputy was contacted about a civil matter in the 1000 Block 6428 Road.
1242 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 12500 Block Shavano Valley Road.
1453 Hours Deputy was contacted about a criminal mischief in the 11400 Block 6450 Road.
1521 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 13800 Block 6950 Road.
1531 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 16800 Block Chipeta Road.
1620 Hours Michael Kruse, 58, was cited for speeding in the 2200 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1646 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 2000 Block 6000 Road.
1649 Hours Deputy took a fraud report in the 60300 Block Highway 50.
1803 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1956 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with translation at the sheriff’s office.
2024 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Chipeta and 6450 Road.
2155 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 300 Block 6403 Road.
03/31/22
0131 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 14500 Block Mustang Lane.
0541 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 18800 Block 6495 Road.
March 31
0640 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 200 Block South First Street.
0643 Hours Jose Vazquez, 25, was cited for speeding and driving under restraint in the 1700 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0730 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 68800 Block Kinikin Road.
0843 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 58900 Block Old Vance Trail.
0948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of stray dogs in the 204000 Block Solitude Road.
1009 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter at Hillside and Ida Road.
1023 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 60200 Block Oak Grove Road.
1037 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Forever View Drive and 6150 Road.
1042 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 13300 block L Road.
1139 Hours Isaac Arellano, 24, was cited for speeding at mile marker 79 on Highway 50.
1229 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1249 Hours Lawrence Curtis, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1418 Hours A citizen reported a lost license plate in the 66700 Block Solar Road.
1500 Hours Michael Romero, 54, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1506 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 61500 Block Highway 90.
1510 Hours Deputy responded to a report of found keys in the 14800 Block 6000 Road.
1518 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 65300 Block Kail Court.
1609 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14500 Block 6360 Road.
1629 Hours Deputy responded to a burglary in the 7900 Block 5425 Road.
1634 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 61200 Block Popular Road.
1638 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 8400 Block 5500 Road.
1652 Hours Cody Ditton, 30, was arrested for driving under restraint in the 2000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1649 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 60200 Block Oak Grove Road.
1711 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1852 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 8200 Block High Mesa Road.
1927 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 64200 Block North Ramona Road.
2001 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 16300 Block 6420 Road. Louis Karmes, 82, was arrested for driving while ability impaired.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.