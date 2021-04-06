April 2
0608 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 59000 Block Carnation Road.
0731 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at South River Road and Grandpas Trail.
0832 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 82 on Highway 50.
0855 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at South River Road and Grandpas Trail.
0918 Hours Deputy responded to a report of stolen snowmobiles in the 23000 Block 7250 Road.
1416 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 8100 Block South River Road.
1634 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a reported vehicle theft in the 13500 Block Highway 347. Trisha Hutchison, 36, was arrested for second degree burglary, vehicle theft, theft, child abuse, felony eluding, and reckless endangerment in the 2100 Block East Main Street.
1711 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 6600 Block 5700 Road.
1936 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 4600 Block 5500 Road.
1937 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Miami Road.
1954 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
1957 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1400 Block East Main Street.
1957 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 68900 Block Racine Road.
2009 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD in looking for a suspect in the 300 Block North Cascade Avenue.
2028 Hours Deputy removed a hazard from the roadway at mile marker 108 on Highway 50.
2340 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 000 Block North Cedar Avenue.
t0022 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Kentucky and 6530 Road.
0037 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 4500 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0429 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at South Ramona and 6400 Road.
0521 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 4600 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0911 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD by locating a runaway in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
0927 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63800 Block Juniper Road.
1029 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1400 Block Clear Fork Road.
1113 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 64900 Block Ranger Road.
1137 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
1154 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 62500 Block North Star Drive.
1248 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 13600 Block 6950 Road.
1355 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 60800 Block Oak Grove Road.
1411 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1436 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 16100 Block 6794 Court.
1617 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a medical call in the 300 Block South Hersum Avenue.
1752 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road. Filepe Roman Valdez, 22, was cited for dog at large.
1934 Hours Richard Rulong, 23, was arrested for a protection order violation at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1936 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle in the 69000 Block Kinikin Road.
2044 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 7000 Block 6150 Road.
2051 Hours Deputy took an informational report at Oak Grove and 6100 Road.
2205 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 60800 Block Highway 50.
2235 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 62700 Block Highway 90.
2244 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2255 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 1700 Block East Oak Grove Road.
April 4
0103 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 18600 Block 6500 Road.
0201 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14400 Block 6360 Road.
0736 Hours Deputy took an informational report at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
0832 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 68800 Block Highway 50.
1020 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1033 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 69300 Block Highway 50.
1158 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 11700 Block 6450 Road.
1209 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1454 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 67500 Block Oakridge Lane.
1854 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 300 Block West Main Street.
1939 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 62700 Block Highway 90.
April 5
0026 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 700 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0342 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 9100 Block 6115 Road.
0445 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 300 Block Jody Court.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
