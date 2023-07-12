June 26
0213 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 13400 Block 6308 Way.
0929 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 700 Block South Seventh Street.
0958 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 5400 Block Highway 348.
1116 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 60900 Block Gunnison Road.
1112 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 60000 Block Falcon Road.
1144 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Chipeta and Orchard Road.
1152 Hours Vincent Diprimo, 69, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and Falcon Road.
1214 Hours Nathaniel Hammond, 29, was arrested on warrants in the 300 Block North Nevada Avenue.
1236 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 5500 Block 5600 Road.
1341 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1408 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 500 Block Norwood Road.
1513 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 17200 Block Chipeta Road.
1516 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1649 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 66400 Block Ogden Road.
1753 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 1200 Block Spring Creek Road.
1835 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 16100 Block 6900 Road.
2235 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at mile marker 86 on Highway 50.
2246 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 2400 Block 5400 Road.
June 27
0657 Hours Leslie Mascarenas, 54, was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance at Chipeta and Norwood Road.
0743 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59600 Block Banner Road.
0756 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 16000 Block 6280 Road.
0828 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 20000 Block Paradox Trail.
0947 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 112 on Highway 50.
1023 Hours A citizen came to the sheriff’s office to report a lost license plate.
1057 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 1100 Block 6450 Road.
1200 Hours Salvador Rivera-Ramirez, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 Block East Main Street.
1240 Hours Deputy responded to a utility problem at Jay Jay and 6200 Road.
1440 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 14900 Block O74 Road.
1508 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 50 and Amber Road.
1620 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62000 Block Oak Grove Road.
1639 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 16000 Block 5790 Road.
1728 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 63300 Block Jade Road.
1856 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Ranger and 6405 Road.
1911 Hours Deputy took a runaway report in the 64600 Block Ranger Road.
1911 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
2216 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 10700 Block 6075 Road.
2317 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Marine and LaSalle Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.