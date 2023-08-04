July 18
0137 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
0236 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 71400 Block Buckhorn Road.
0407 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
0651 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Chipeta and 6450 Road.
0708 Hours Cody Fedler, 27, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0710 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Tulare Road.
0719 Hours Matthew Scalf, 27, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0739 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 53600 Block Easter Road.
0814 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at North Park and North San Juan Avenue.
0840 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a trespass in the 300 Block South Twelfth Street.
0901 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare concern in the 14400 Block marine Road.
0911 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Ida and Jade Road.
0918 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 100 Block North Selig Avenue.
0948 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62300 Block North Star Drive.
1002 Hours Sarah Argueta, 26, was arrested on warrants in the 20600 Block Highway 550.
1027 Hours Zachary Pfister, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1031 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63500 Block Ida Road.
1039 Hours Zachary Velasquez, 38, was arrested for theft charges stemming from a case from the weekend. He was arrested in the 20600 Block Highway 550. Other charges are pending.
1048 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 61400 block Jay Jay Road.
1113 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 8500 Block 6075 Road.
1151 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic hazard in the 2000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1156 Hours Deputy responded to a reported protection order violation in the 14400 Block Marine Road. Case is pending.
1212 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 2100 Block 5965 Lane.
1216 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 4800 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1223 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 4500 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1239 Hours Deputy found a wallet that was found in Gunnison County. The wallet was mailed to the Gunnison County Sheriff.
1244 Hours Rafael Arroyo, 24, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1416 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a found bicycle in the 1200 Block East Oak Grove Road.
1506 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of property damage in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1630 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 400 Block West Main Street.
1719 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a runaway in the 200 Block North Cedar Avenue.
1800 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 16100 Block 6700 Road.
1842 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
2000 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the area of South Fifth Street and South Wortman Avenue. Mary Waterman, 73, was cited for third degree assault and reckless endangerment. A juvenile petition is being filed for disorderly conduct.
2053 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 Block North Grand Avenue.
2055 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 71200 Block Winchester Trail. Deputies are seeking a warrant for domestic violence related charges.
2112 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a noise complaint in the 11500 Block 6450 Road.
July 19
0130 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
0750 Hours Lea Wharton, 27, was cited for speeding in the 61000 Block Jay Jay Road.
0822 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Woodgate and 6650 Road.
0823 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Jay Jay and 6300 Road.
0827 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the 8700 Block 6075 Road.
0835 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass at mile marker 78 on Highway 50.
0956 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14500 Block 6355 Road.
1022 Hours Deputy recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block East Main Street.
1043 Hours Deputy took a burglary report in the 11700 Block 6355 Way.
1100 Hours John Pallante, 54, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1104 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report at mile marker 124 on Highway 550.
1327 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 900 Block South Cascade Avenue.
1330 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1000 Block North Selig Avenue.
1356 Hours Sharon White, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 Block North Selig Avenue.
1402 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 17500 Block 6250 Road.
1502 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 32800 Block Dave Wood Road.
1513 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
1544 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
1551 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1600 Block South Mesa Avenue.
1552 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 10700 Block 5860 Road.
1556 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 84 on Highway 50.
1558 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 23700 Block Government Springs Road.
1651 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray County and the Bureau of Land Management with a fire in the 2600 Block T & M Road.
1718 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 62200 Block David Road.
1815 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at mile marker 106 on Highway 50.
1827 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 84 on Highway 50.
1830 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 58500 Block Spring Creek Road.
2137 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.