July 19
0130 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
0750 Hours Lea Wharton, 27, was cited for speeding in the 61000 Block Jay Jay Road.
0822 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Woodgate and 6650 Road.
0823 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Jay Jay and 6300 Road.
0827 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the 8700 Block 6075 Road.
0835 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass at mile marker 78 on Highway 50.
0956 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14500 Block 6355 Road.
1022 Hours Deputy recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block East Main Street.
1043 Hours Deputy took a burglary report in the 11700 Block 6355 Way.
1100 Hours John Pallante, 54, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1104 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report at mile marker 124 on Highway 550.
1327 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 900 Block South Cascade Avenue.
1330 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1000 Block North Selig Avenue.
1356 Hours Sharon White, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 Block North Selig Avenue.
1402 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 17500 Block 6250 Road.
1502 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 32800 Block Dave Wood Road.
1513 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
1544 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
1551 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1600 Block South Mesa Avenue.
1552 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 10700 Block 5860 Road.
1556 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 84 on Highway 50.
1558 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 23700 Block Government Springs Road.
1651 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray County and the Bureau of Land Management with a fire in the 2600 Block T & M Road.
1718 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 62200 Block David Road.
1815 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at mile marker 106 on Highway 50.
1827 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 84 on Highway 50.
1830 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 58500 Block Spring Creek Road.
2137 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
July 20
0033 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 124 on Highway 550.
0659 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
0824 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a littering complaint at mile marker 1 on 90 Road.
0851 Hours Deputy responded to a disturbance in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
0928 Hours Jose Briceno, 21, was arrested on a warrant in the 63900 Block Nancy Way.
0933 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost passport in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1054 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 200 Block Southwest Fourth Street.
1239 Hours Corey McCraney, 31, was cited for driving under restraint at North Sixth Street and North Nevada Avenue. Angel Gay, 25, was arrested on a warrant.
1308 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1508 Hours Deputy responded to a protection order violation in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
1511 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report at mile marker 80 on Highway 50. Tana Rose, 76, was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.
1605 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 68100 Block LaSalle Road.
1608 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
1635 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1703 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a protection order violation in the 1100 Block Normandy Road. Matthew Cook, 33, was arrested for the violation.
1808 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 54100 Block Flight Lane.
1837 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 63500 Block Ida Road.
2024 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check on Elephant Skin Road.
2113 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 56300 Block High View Court.
2225 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 200 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
2318 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.