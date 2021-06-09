June 7
9626 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 800 Block 6600 Road.
0716 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 60900 Block Harvest Road.
0832 Hours Deputy responded to a report of property damage in 21400 Block Highway 550.
0902 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Marine Road and Silver Springs Lane.
0911 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 7700 Block 6075 Road.
0935 Hours A citizen turned in a found wallet at the sheriff’s office.
0938 Hours Gerald McNeill, 39, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1021 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
1112 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
1130 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 16600 Block 6400 Road.
1223 Hours A citizen reported a lost license plate in the 6500 Block 6150 Road.
1248 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD by looking for a vehicle in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1257 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 83900 Block Deep Creek Trail in Crawford.
1327 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 16600 Block 6400 Road.
1400 Hours Emily Sparks, 27, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1416 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 2200 Block 5900 Road.
1441 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Jay Jay and 6450 Road.
1524 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 800 Block 6400 Road.
1705 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass on Buckhorn Road.
1707 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1723 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 14100 Block N73 Road.
1729 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Silver Springs Lane and Marine Road.
1803 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 16700 Block 6275 Road.
1938 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1959 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 63200 Block Jordan Court.
2059 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 60200 Block Oak Grove Road.
2222 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
2312 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13500 Block Marine Road.
June 8
0522 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
