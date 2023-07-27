July 11
0244 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0713 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0758 Hours Jack D’Angelo, 76, was cited for speeding at Old Stone Drive and Chipeta Road.
0920 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a lost license plate in the 61400 Block Jay Jay Road.
0922 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 21900 Block Uncompahgre Road.
0944 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at Jig and 6390 Road.
1011 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 61600 Block Niagara Road.
1129 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 13300 Block Marine Road.
1235 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 15600 Block 6120 Road.
1304 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16400 Block 6630 Court.
1338 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
1553 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 63400 Block Ranger Road.
1723 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance at mile marker 82 on Highway 50.
1841 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67000 Block N Road.
1919 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 73400 Block Kinikin Road.
1940 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 62900 Block Peach Road.
2001 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, located a stray dog in the 1100 Block 6400 Road. The dog was placed in the yard which was indicated on its tags.
July 12
0545 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 119 on Highway 550.
0602 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
0700 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 90 and Niagara Road.
0803 Hours Deputies assisted a citizen in the 5800 Block Highway 348.
0839 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with removal of a homeless camp near Mayfly Drive.
0924 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray SO with service of a summons in the 300 Block South Hillcrest Drive.
0924 Hours Deputy assisted Mesa County Human Services with looking for a runaway in the 2200 Block 6000 Road.
0946 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1033 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 13900 Block 5910 Road.
1044 Hours Deputy assisted the Mesa County District Attorney by attempting to locate a witness in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1102 Hours Deputy responded to a reported protection order violation in the 13900 Block 5910 Road. Investigation continues.
1110 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 4500 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1140 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 1200 Block South Wortman Avenue.
1150 Hours Deputy took a theft report at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
1159 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 400 Block South Third Avenue.
1349 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
1351 Hours Melissa Lujan, 49, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1403 Hours Ronald Napier, 54, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1416 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 700 Block Orchard Road.
1442 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant at mile marker 2 on 90 Road.
1516 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 7400 Block 6075 Road.
1530 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 1300 Block East Main Street.
1536 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1000 Block South Cascade Avenue.
1546 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost license plate in the 16300 Block 6900 Road.
1555 Hours Christopher Maybray, 57, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1614 Hours Trayser Dybala, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1617 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1644 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 68100 Block LaSalle Road.
1816 Hours Carl Lovejoy, 52, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1922 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 15000 Block 6135 Trail.
1930 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1935 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a littering complaint in the 61300 Block Tres Coyotes Trail.
2131 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 6400 Block 6135 Road.
2236 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at LaSalle and 6100 Road.
2310 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 61300 Block Tombstone Drive.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.