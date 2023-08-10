July 24
0807 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 10000 Block Transfer Road.
0833 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Highway 550 and Woodgate Road.
1003 Hours A citizen contacted a deputy at the sheriff’s office about a lost license plate.
1058 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 22700 Block Highway 550.
1132 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1152 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14600 Block 6355 Road.
1334 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1600 Block East Oak Grove Road.
1532 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
1553 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 62400 Block Verde Drive.
1711 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 68000 Block Colina Drive.
1715 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 67100 Block N Road.
1759 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 2200 Block 5400 Road.
1940 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 700 Block North Fourth Street.
2220 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 69000 Block Highway 50.
2234 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a 911 hang up in the 3100 Block Monte Vista Circle.
2321 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check in the 1600 Block Encanto Place.
July 25
0215 Hours Anthony Uhlenberg, 41, was cited for driving under restraint in the 1400 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0248 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 5900 Block Highway 348.
0842 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 11800 Block Bostwick Park Road.
0925 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 58100 Block Garner Lane.
1135 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 68200 Block LaSalle Road.
1210 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1212 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a pet parrot in a tree in the 400 Block Earle Lane. The caller was advised the sheriff’s office has no resources to deal with a tray parrot.
1415 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at LaSalle and 6800 Road.
1612 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1500 Block Shavano Valley Road.
1714 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at North San Juan Avenue and 6530 Road.
1722 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 14900 Block 5885 Road.
1807 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report at mile marker 80 on Highway 50. He made contact at mile marker 90 on Highway 50. Omero Santos-Rodriguez, 41, was arrested for DUI, weaving, open container in vehicle, driving under restraint, and giving false information to an officer.
1907 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 58800 Block Mallard Court.
2038 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 1100 Block Spring Creek Road.
2116 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 62800 Block Spring Creek Road.
2139 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Marine and LaSalle Road.
2200 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 61800 Block Falcon Road.
2212 Hours Damien Coatney, 34, was cited for no proof of insurance at North Sixth Street and North Grand Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.