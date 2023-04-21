April 15
0331 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 11200 Block Transfer Road.
0409 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 7500 Block High Mesa Road.
0859 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 10500 Block 6300 Road.
1105 Hours Deputy responded to a criminal mischief in the 62100 Block Highway 90.
1116 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16900 Block 6200 Road.
1326 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 53600 Block Easter Road.
1415 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1900 Block Clear Fork Road in Crawford.
1506 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13400 Block L Road.
1649 Hours Deputy assisted the Adams County SO with locating a vehicle in the 64200 Block South Ramona Road.
1754 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with locating a theft suspect in the 300 Block South Sixth Street.
1904 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1916 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 59300 Block Joey Trail.
2043 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63400 Block Juniper Road.
2057 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 900 Block Alpine Road.
2109 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 8300 Block 6075 Road.
2203 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 62100 Block Oak Grove Road.
2231 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9100 Block 6400 Road.
2236 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block South Sixth Street in Olathe.
2253 Hours Deputy responded to a trespassing report in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
2304 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
April 16
0016 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Spring Creek and 6375 Road.
0629 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 100 Block North Grand Avenue in Olathe.
0745 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 60400 Block Miami Road.
0758 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Ida and 5880 Road.
0926 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2200 Block Clear Ford Road.
1025 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 69300 Block Highway 50.
1120 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 900 Block Camillo Court in Olathe. Samuel Renteria-Rodriguez, 25, was arrested for domestic violence, third degree assault, and criminal mischief.
1145 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 700 Block South Wortman Avenue.
1214 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 500 Block South Fifth Street in Olathe.
1329 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Church Avenue in Olathe.
1454 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1538 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a livestock problem in the 1000 Block North Seventh Street.
1627 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1717 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Gunnison and 6150 Road.
1730 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 59000 Block Ida Road.
1739 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1834 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem at Jig and 6300 Road.
1911 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the13300 Block L Road.
2010 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 13900 Block 6950 Road.
2059 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 59000 Block Carnation Road.
2059 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61600 Block Falcon Road.
2258 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of loud music in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations.They are not convictions.