July 7
0110 Hours Grady Davison, 28, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0546 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block Colina Drive.
0823 Hours Josefina De Rivera, 60, was cited for disregarding a stop sign at West Oak Grove and Chipeta Road.
0826 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 17500 Block Patti Court.
0850 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 22700 Block Highway 550.
1015 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Spring Creek and 6200 Road.
1022 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check at North Grand Avenue and West Main Street.
1027 Hours Deputies responded to a missing juvenile in the 2700 Block 6000 Road. The juvenile was found safe.
1040 Hours Deputy was dispatched to the 3400 Block Williams Drive on a civil matter.
1059 Hours Deputy was contacted about a fraud in the 1200 Block Peppertree Drive. Case was referred to the Montrose PD.
1106 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1113 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 348 and Carnation Road.
1117 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1124 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 71000 Block Highway 60.
1132 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 62800 Block Niagara Road.
1202 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 13400 Block L Road.
1301 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1311 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
1320 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1434 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1453 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 400 Block 6530 Road.
1505 Hours Deputy took an informational report at Highway 348 and Easter Road.
1509 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 000 Block Montrose Place.
1514 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14900 Block 6215 Road.
1526 Hours Deputy responded to a reported motor vehicle theft in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
1559 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at mile marker 126 on Highway 550.
1629 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 11600 Block 5800 Road.
1646 Hours Matthew Holland, 28, was arrested on warrants in the 1800 Block Ouray Drive.
1737 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 23000 Block 7250 Road.
1742 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 67700 Block Landfill Road.
1818 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report at mile marker 78 on Highway 50. The traffic contact was made in the 1200 Block North San Juan Avenue. Denise Bucher, 52, was arrested for DUI and weaving.
1836 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1800 Block Ouray Drive.
2004 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 2500 Block 5400 Road.
2003 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 17000 Block 6725 Road.
2108 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 68700 Block Open Field Drive.
2130 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 103 on Highway 50.
2159 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 100 Block North Hillcrest Drive.
2206 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 59400 Block Joey Road.
2244 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 63500 Block Spring Creek Road.
2327 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62000 Block Niagara Road.
July 8
0105 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with an unsecure premise in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0121 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
0128 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 67000 Block Pinot Lane.
0346 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 13800 Block 6950 Road.
0711 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Maryland Street and 6360 Road.
0830 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at LaSalle and 6100 Road.
0853 Hours Deputy took an informational report at North Townsend and North San Juan Avenue.
0918 Hours Ashley Green, 19, was cited for speeding in the 58000 Block Jasmine Road.
0939 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 59000 Block Highway 50.
1112 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment at Horizon and 6075 Road.
1202 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 59700 Block Mancos Lane.
1345 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 78 on Highway 50.
1620 Hours Chance Waterman, 46, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 Block 6450 Road.
1633 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a stolen vehicle in the 700 Block Cedar Creek Avenue.
1639 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 68000 Block Colina Drive.
1639 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1712 Hours Mauricio Coronado-Arroyo, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
1714 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14700 Block 6300 Road.
1718 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a juvenile problem in the 1600 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1725 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 59000 Block Ida Road.
1945 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a traffic stop at South Fifth Street and Highway 50.
2057 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 400 Block South Sixth Street.
2111 Hours A juvenile was cited for disregarding a stop sign at Niagara Road and South Hillcrest Drive.
2115 Hours Deputy responded to a report of fireworks in the 1100 Block Fruit Park Road.
2153 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 63800 Block Nancy Way.
2212 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2249 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 11100 Block 5850 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.