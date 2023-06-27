June 10
01:10:23 18 Year-Old Gael Romo-Rascon cited for Illegal Possession or Consumption of Ethyl Alcohol by an Underage Person, 20 Year-Old Luis Romero-Perez cited for Illegal Possession or Consumption of Ethyl Alcohol by an Underage Person, 3530 WOLVERINE DR
01:28:28 DISTURBANCE, 703 CEDAR CREEK
02:05:47 Suspicious, 938 S TOWNSEND AVE; Alta Gas Station
02:07:05 Field Interview, RIVER WALK TRAIL BY GOLDEN GATE
03:47:10 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
03:55:58 Suspicious, N TOWNSEND AVE & N GRAND AVE
05:07:19 ACCIDENT, 200 S TOWNSEND AVE
05:09:52 Agency Assist, 200 S TOWNSEND AVE
06:47:25 Code Violation, hillcrest rd/ niagara
06:54:54 Code Violation, SUNNYSIDE RD & S HILLCREST DR
07:00:14 Code Violation, S MESA AVE & NIAGARA RD
07:05:45 Code Violation, NIAGARA/ TOWNSEND
07:10:50 Code Violation, S 12TH ST & S PARK AVE
07:16:56 Noise Complaint, 714 N 4TH ST
07:20:38 Code Enforce, S HILLCREST DR & MIAMI RD
07:24:45 Suspicious, 539 N SELIG AVE
07:26:39 Utility Problem, Cedar Creek Cemetery
07:29:32 Code Violation, N HILLCREST DR & E MAIN ST
07:38:01 Code Violation, N SAN JUAN AVE & E MAIN ST
07:43:12 Code Violation, SAN JUAN/ 6530 RD
07:51:20 Code Violation, MAIN ST/ TOWNSEND AVE
07:56:42 Code Violation, W MAIN ST & N GRAND AVE
08:06:25 Code Violation, W MAIN ST/ CHIPETA
08:11:05 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:16:18 Code Violation, COLUMBIA WAY & S TOWNSEND AVE
08:23:55 Code Violation, ODELLE RD & WOODGATE RD
08:31:06 Code Violation, E OAK GROVE RD & IMOGENE AVE
08:35:29 Code Violation, E OAK GROVE RD & S HILLCREST DR
08:51:04 REDDI Report, CHIPETA RD & W MAIN ST
08:52:45 Animal Deceased, 114 PULLMAN ST
08:59:46 Medical, City of Montrose
09:00:12 Code Violation, S 5TH ST & S PARK AVE
09:04:26 Code Violation, SUNNYSIDE RD & S HILLCREST DR
09:09:06 Code Violation, 1500 BLK S HILLCREST DR
09:13:03 TRAFFIC STOP, ODELLE RD /TOWNSEND AVE
09:13:22 Code Violation, HILLCREST/NIAGARA
09:18:17 Code Violation, KENT AVE & NIAGARA RD
09:23:03 Citizen Assist, 2711 COMMERCIAL WAY; Nuvista Federal Credit Union
09:25:37 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
09:25:43 Code Violation, JAMES ST & S HILLCREST DR
09:42:03 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
10:10:09 Invasion of Privacy, 2151 S TOWNSEND AVE; Murdoch's Ranch And Home Supply 10:10:41 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:01:23 61 Year-Old Armando Valentino cited for Unlawful Consumption of Alcohol in a Public Place, 100 BLK S 1ST ST
11:08:34 Theft, 1019 1/2 SOUTH FIRST
11:20:09 Unwanted Person, 2151 S TOWNSEND AVE; Murdoch's Ranch And Home Supply
11:40:54 Animal Noise, 1614 MANCHESTER DR
11:50:15 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:55:13 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:02:31 Unwanted Person, 699 COBBLE DR; Cobble Creek Clubhouse
12:16:38 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:40:25 Lost Property, 22 S TOWNSEND AVE; Abels Ace Hardware
13:05:23 Theft, 421 WELDON RD
13:51:30 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
13:59:13 49 Year-Old Terry Buck cited for Shoplifting, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE
14:52:51 Vagrancy, 1200 BLK ANDERSON RD
15:16:06 32 Year-Old Maria Decker cited for Disorderly Conduct, 137 N CASCADE AVE
16:12:34 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:26:27 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:33:15 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:50:54 Harassment, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:15:57 Vagrancy, West Main Trailhead
17:44:50 40 Year-Old Lawrence Hammett arrested on a Warrant out of Ouray County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Comply, 700 N TOWNSEND AVE
17:46:34 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:27:07 Theft, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market Downtown - MONTROSE
18:30:15 Traffic Hazard, 200 BLK E MAIN ST
18:35:00 Animal Noise, 6 POPLAR ST
19:23:58 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:29:48 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:48:04 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:16:44 Stolen Vehicle, 1006 N 7TH ST
20:24:59 TRAFFIC, N 5TH ST & N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
20:40:42 45 Year-Old Nikole Bishop arrested on a Warrant out of Delta County Sheriff’s Office for FTA x3, 1010 N SELIG AVE
20:43:20 Missing Person, 1104 SUNNYSIDE RD
20:50:23 23 Year-Old Kyra Bowers arrested on a Warrant out of Delta County Sheriff’s Office for Fraud, Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA, Protection Order Violation, Obstruction, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, N 6TH ST & N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
22:06:44 Weapon Offense, S 8TH ST & S NEVADA AVE
22:29:04 Public Peace, 108 W SOUTH 3RD ST
22:29:46 DISTURBANCE, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
23:48:03 27 Year-Old Abraham Diaz-Marquez cited for Disorderly Conduct, 1001 E MAIN ST C
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.