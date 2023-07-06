June 14
00:04:10 Invasion of Privacy, 1002 N SELIG AVE
00:46:49 Invasion of Privacy, 1313 BRISTOL DR
02:27:43 Medical, City of Montrose
03:08:32 Emergency, City of Montrose
03:38:09 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
06:17:32 Vagrancy, McInnis Park
07:14:14 Theft, 1318 PEPPERTREE DR
07:15:25 FOLLOW UP, 1317 BRISTOL DR
08:02:51 Code Violation, STONE BRIDGE DR & PAVILION DR
08:14:54 Code Violation, 2320 MIAMI RD
08:38:47 Emergency. City of Montrose
09:10:20 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:22:54 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:47:37 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:05:19 Parking Problem, 1100 BLK S 12TH ST
10:08:00 Agency Assist, HIGHWAY 50 & JAY JAY RD
10:19:22 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:21:57 Parking Problem, 400 BLK S STOUGH AVE
10:24:36 FOLLOW UP, 2351 SUNNYSIDE RD
10:28:51 Animal Problem, 121 S SAN JUAN AVE
10:29:26 Parking Problem, 1200 BLK S 4TH ST
10:33:18 Code Violation, 1219 S 1ST ST
10:52:38 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
11:16:41 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:44:01 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
11:45:03 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:46:50 Animal Problem, S 3RD ST & S STOUGH AVE
12:01:25 Alarm, 400 E MAIN ST; Vacant - City DM # 15802
12:18:01 FOLLOW UP, 321 E MAIN ST; Mother Earth
12:22:55 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:45:07 ACCIDENT, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 1ST ST
12:45:17 ACCIDENT, S 1ST ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
12:57:50 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:58:38 Animal Stray, 2399 W FOX PARK ST
13:03:47 Medical, City of Montrose
13:07:16 Abandoned Vehicle, 2127 E MAIN ST; Blair's Truck Stop
13:09:04 PD Accident, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 1ST ST
13:10:09 Pornography, City of Montrose
13:18:15 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:02:14 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:08:16 FOLLOW UP, 1006 N 7TH ST
14:11:56 Drugs, 433 S 2ND ST
14:12:29 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
14:14:55 Fraud, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
14:17:28 Harassment, 1404 BRISTOL DR
14:20:03 Criminal Mischief, City of Montrose
14:33:37 Pornography, City of Montrose
14:38:12 Pornography, City of Montrose
14:38:37 Pornography, City of Montrose
14:39:22 Pornography, City of Montrose
15:00:03 Trespassing, 1702 E MAIN ST
15:13:39 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:47:12 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:19:48 DISTURBANCE, 204 S TOWNSEND AVE; Downtown Office Suites
16:37:40 Emergency City of Montrose
16:42:03 Pornography, City of Montrose
16:46:44 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:51:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:13:28 Animal Stray, W MAIN ST & N GRAND AVE
17:15:30 TRAFFIC, E OAK GROVE RD & S TOWNSEND AVE
17:44:33 Harassment, 724 N 4TH ST
18:57:39 Vagrancy, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway - MONTROSE
19:00:01 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & E OAK GROVE RD
19:06:43 Theft, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart - MONTROSE
19:22:02 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
19:23:01 Theft, 1601 OXBOW DR
19:31:33 Noise Complaint, 749 CEDAR CREEK AVE
19:34:59 Animal Noise, 1614 MANCHESTER DR
19:58:54 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:08:18 TRAFFIC STOP, 800 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
20:17:49 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
20:35:42 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
21:20:01 Field Interview, N SAN JUAN AVE & 6530 RD
21:23:25 TRAFFIC, N 5TH ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
21:35:53 Field Interview, N 4TH & RAILROAD TRACKS 22:03:52 Trespassing, 606 ROMA CT
22:43:23 55 Year-Old Rocky Wilson cited for Shoplifting, Trespassing, 1103 S TOWNSEND AVE
22:48:49 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
23:06:07 Suspicious, 900 S 1ST ST; Park Garden Apts
23:49:07 TRAFFIC STOP, S NEVADA AVE & S 1ST ST