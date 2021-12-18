December 8
01:13:03 Alarm, 930 COLORADO AVE
01:14:02 Unwanted Person, 35 N CEDAR AVE
01:48:39 Field Interview, FISHING TABLES
02:05:27 TRAFFIC STOP, BY PASS
02:28:15 Medical, City of Montrose
04:56:00 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
06:08:06 Medical, City of Montrose
06:53:11 TRAFFIC, N 9TH ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
08:03:37 OVERDUE PARTY, ROUNDHOUSE DR
08:32:01 Information, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
08:41:05 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:55:18 Assault, 1300 E MAIN ST; Taco Johns
09:13:22 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
09:21:29 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:28:16 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
09:39:29 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 60 S HILLCREST DR; Ron’s Auto Repair
09:46:51 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
09:53:05 Theft, 16731 WOODGATE RD
09:55:00 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
10:02:02 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:07:36 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
10:34:37 Animal PR, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
10:38:57 Animal Trap, 1532 ANIMAS ST
10:53:52 Suspicious, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:57:26 Information, 12431 6450 RD
10:59:29 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:18:52 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:53:37 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:16:02 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
12:21:21 DISTURBANCE, 1225 E MAIN ST; Briarwood Inns
12:21:50 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:27:23 Information, 601 E MAIN ST; Park Avenue True Value Hardware
12:41:20 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:46:33 Citizen Assist, 13383 6250 TRL
13:23:09 Civil Standby, N 3RD ST & N UTE AVE
13:27:41 Information, 420 S HORTON AVE; Olathe Police Station
13:28:48 Vagrancy, 222 S TOWNSEND AVE; Cedar Creek Church
14:24:48 Field Interview, S HILLCREST DR & EVANS ST
14:25:41 Civil Standby, 2770 ALPINE DR; Alpine Bank
14:29:48 CIVIL PROCESS, 936 N PARK AVE
14:34:17 PD Accident, 1401 OGDEN RD; Home Depot
14:34:52 Animal Stray, 60998 GUNNISON RD
14:36:03 Animal Stray, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
14:42:22 Criminal Mischief, 900 S TOWNSEND AVE; Alpine Archaeological Consultants 14:49:39 Theft, 2201 S TOWNSEND AVE
14:50:00 Information, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
14:53:05 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
14:58:20 Information, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
15:03:12 Animal Stray, 420 S HORTON AVE; Olathe Police Station
15:13:07 PD Accident, 1601 OXBOW DR # 320; Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores
15:50:24 Theft, 1568 N TOWNSEND AVE; England Fence Company
16:02:48 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:23:11 Fire, 13820 6700 RD; Johnson Elementary School
16:44:53 FOLLOWUP, 2714 MAYA WAY
16:50:26 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
16:54:44 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:56:09 COPS, CITY COUNSEL
17:16:16 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
17:33:32 FOLLOWUP, 105 N CEDAR AVE
17:48:38 FOLLOWUP, 1012 CENTENNIAL DR
17:50:14 Animal Welfare, 1400 BLK BRISTOL DR
18:27:29 TRAFFIC STOP, S 12TH ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
18:30:49 Field Interview, 1426 OGDEN RD; Golden Gate Petroleum
18:35:55 TRAFFIC STOP, S 8TH ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
18:39:28 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND AVE & VENTURE WAY
18:45:36 TRAFFIC STOP, 1401 OGDEN RD; Home Depot
18:46:25 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 10TH ST
18:54:27 Traffic Hazard, S HILLCREST DR & SUNNYSIDE RD
18:55:35 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
19:07:24 Alarm, 1828 SENATE ST
19:10:06 Information, 900 S 1ST ST
19:14:50 TRAFFIC STOP, E MAIN ST & N PARK AVE
19:54:51 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:39:58 Field Interview, 1010 S CASCADE AVE
20:50:07 TRAFFIC STOP, Woodgate / S Townsend 20:51:14 TRAFFIC STOP, 500 blk s nevada 20:58:11 TRAFFIC STOP, S Townsend / Stop n Save
21:10:07 Field Interview, 325 W MAIN ST; West Main MHP
21:28:08 TRAFFIC STOP, Northbrook Villas
21:43:07 Theft, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway
21:52:17 TRAFFIC STOP, S Townsend / Ogden
21:57:27 Information, 736 N 4TH ST
22:33:47 Noise Complaint, S RIO GRANDE AVE & S 2ND ST
23:11:03 TRAFFIC STOP, S Townsend / Stop n Save
23:11:18 TRAFFIC STOP, E Niagara / S Townsend
23:36:46 FOLLOWUP, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart.
December 9
00:17:29 Suspicious, 2331 S Townsend Ave
00:27:18 Medical, City Of Montrose
00:32:31 Foot Patrol, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
00:45:12 32 Year-Old Jonathan Rule Was Arrested For Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft, First Degree Criminal Trespass X2, Criminal Mischief, Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Attempt Of Third-Degree Burglary, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft 1st Degree Criminal Attempt Of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft 2nd Degree, And Criminal Possession Financial Transaction Device, 335 N Townsend Ave
01:07:12 Suspicious, 1140 N Townsend Ave
02:15:04 Citizen Assist, Colorado Ave & S Townsend Ave
02:43:27 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 607 Barbara Ct
03:55:39 Suspicious, 505 S 2nd St
04:10:56 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
06:47:24 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 2350 S Townsend Ave
06:52:48 Suspicious, 716 N Townsend Ave
06:54:41 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose
07:09:54 Harassment, S 5th St & S Stough Ave
08:15:17 Burglary, 426 N Grand Ave
08:20:19 Animal Stray, 901 6530 Rd
08:32:51 Information, 67250 Locust Rd
09:12:00 Trespassing, 2465 S Townsend Ave
09:43:58 Animal Vicious, 6700 Rd & Sunnyside Rd
09:47:39 Traffic Hazard, Highway 550 & Otter Rd
10:38:04 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
11:11:13 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:12:38 Fraud, 200 N Townsend Ave
11:25:18 14 Year-Old Female Was Cited For Underage Possession Of Tobacco Paraphernalia, 600 S Selig Ave
11:30:12 Found Property, 400 Apollo Rd
12:00:26 Information, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall
12:04:47 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:13:44 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:41:36 Vagrancy, 400 Apollo Rd
12:47:09 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:59:56 Animal Stray, 400 Shanes Way
13:18:00 Information, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave
13:21:03 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:33:32 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:43:04 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:53:16 Animal Stray, 1548 Hickory Dr
13:57:00 Animal Stray, 2700 Blk Sunnyside Rd
14:26:49 Obstructing Jud, 2050 S Townsend Ave
14:35:36 Animal Relinquish, 362 28 Road
14:46:00 Agency Assist, 1100 S 5th St
15:04:44 Agency Assist, 1685 Encanto Pl
15:37:20 Civil Standby, 1216 Corral Dr
15:45:02 Emergency, City Of Montrose
15:47:00 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:06:14 Animal Stray, Stone Bridge Dr & Pavilion Dr
16:23:18 Lost Property, 521 Silver Dr
16:39:38 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:45:30 Citizen Assist, 835 S 12th St
16:46:26 48 Year-Old Kathleen Chavez Was Cited For Shoplifting, 16750 S Townsend Ave
16:51:12 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
17:04:42 Traffic Offense, S Rio Grande Ave & Colorado Ave
17:23:27 PD Accident, S Townsend Ave & Ogden Rd
17:26:31 Traffic Hazard, N Townsend Ave & N San Juan Ave
17:28:00 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave
17:44:08 Phone, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
17:50:13 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:00:05 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
18:40:31 Emergency, City Of Montrose
18:43:47 Traffic Stop, 300 Blk S 4th St
18:44:23 PD Accident, 1800 Pavilion Dr
18:58:03 Theft, 16350 Woodgate Rd
19:02:16 Criminal Mischief, 524 N 3rd St
19:10:40 Followup, 426 N Grand Ave
19:41:58 Traffic Stop, N 2nd St & N Townsend Ave
19:49:32 Public Peace, 103 S 2nd St
20:04:16 Traffic Stop, S Rio Grande Ave & Colorado Ave
20:09:34 Traffic Stop, S 8th St & S Townsend Ave
20:12:13 Information, 1049 Courthouse Peak Ln
20:38:43 Unwanted Person, 800 S 3rd St
21:00:39 Littering, 13945 6700 Rd
21:42:48 Emergency, City Of Montrose
22:15:25 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department.
December 10
00:30:05 Traffic Stop, 600 Miami Rd; Star Drive-In
01:32:45 Traffic Stop, 400 Blks Lot
01:45:06 Field Interview, 1000 N Townsend Ave; America’s Auto Care
03:21:59 Alarm, 2201 S Townsend Ave # C; Office Depot
04:17:11 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
04:36:35 Suspicious, 100 Blk N Park Ave
06:11:35 Pd Accident, E Oak Grove Rd & S Rio Grande Ave
06:23:51 Pbprop Accident, Ogden Rd & 6725 Rd
07:53:52 Information, 700 Blk N 4th St
08:05:43 Vagrancy, 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library
08:07:10 Traffic Offense, S Townsend Ave & S 4th St
08:09:04 Pbprop Accident, 16700 Blk Hwy 550
08:15:56 Animal Stray, 325 W Main St Trailer 48
08:57:09 Agency Assist, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
09:08:33 Lost Property, 4230 N Townsend Ave
09:23:43 Animal Transport, 57877 Herman Rd
09:24:12 911 Hang Up, 3421 S Rio Grande Ave # A; Petco
09:40:16 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:46:52 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:57:40 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
09:59:55 Agency Assist, 65800 Blk Solar Rd
10:07:14 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:30:42 55 Year Old Roger Gilbert Arrested On FTA Warrants Out Of Montrose Municipal Court And Montrose County Sheriff’s Office; 000 Blk S Townsend Ave
10:34:31 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:02:26 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:19:24 Pbprop Accident, 1200 N San Juan Ave
11:31:35 Suspicious, 67250 Locust Rd
11:36:57 Agency Assist, 526 N 6th St; Peak Academy
11:51:40 Citizen Dispute, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:19:35 Cops, 13820 6700 Rd; Johnson Elementary School
13:00:01 Animal Stray, 1124 Highland St
13:06:13 Information, 68169 Miami Rd; Museum Of The Mountain West
13:07:12 Abandoned Vehicle, 1000 Blk Deer Trail Rd
3:55:18 Child Abuse, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School
13:58:01 Theft, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School. Investigation Continues
14:00:47 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:26:26 Agency Assist, 526 N 6th St; Peak Academy
14:39:26 Animal Stray, 1200 Blk N 2nd St
14:55:16 Animal Stray, 3275 Meadows Pkwy
15:17:43 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:20:51 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
15:56:41 Traffic Hazard, Otter Rd & Highway 550
15:57:38 Animal Relinq, 67 Montrose Dr
16:19:25 Missing Person, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
16:24:20 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:25:03 Animal Stray, 000 Blk Bristlecone Dr
16:35:01 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:37:14 Citizen Dispute, 749 Cedar Creek Ave
16:42:53 Family Fight, 1685 Encanto Pl; Encanto Place
17:29:27 Information, 426 N Grand Ave
18:01:03 60 Year Old Kristie Boughan Cited For Theft; 1515 Venture Way; Denny’s Restaurant
18:36:02 Traffic Offense, N Townsend Ave & N 2nd St
18:36:58 Parking Problem, 16350 Woodgate Rd; Montrose Recreation Center
18:42:38 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:44:15 Animal Stray, Marine Rd & Spring Creek Rd
20:00:03 Public Peace, 125 Ryegrass Ct 20:50:15 Traffic Offense, S Townsend Ave & S 2nd St
21:18:22 Followup, 1685 Encanto Pl
22:02:09 Traffic Offense, Niagara Rd & S Townsend Ave
22:10:32 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
23:11:38 Alarm, 19 S Park Ave; First United Methodist Church.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.