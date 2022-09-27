September 14 — 16
Record not available
September 17
00:20:37 Noise Complaint, 1301 BIGHORN ST
01:02:10 Noise Complaint, 800 HOWARD FORK AVE
05:17:53 Emergency, City of Montrose
06:42:43 Medical, City of Montrose
07:25:57 Animal Problem, 1500 BLK E OAK GROVE RD
08:10:59 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 10 S UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
08:15:39 Animal Stray, 2350 W FOX PARK ST; Fox Park
08:45:12 TRAFFIC STOP, 1500 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
08:56:11 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 7TH ST
09:04:25 Citizen Assist, 107 S CASCADE AVE; Montrose Visitors Center
09:19:57 PBPROP Accident, NIAGARA RD & ALDER DR
09:47:32 Animal Stray, 2351 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walgreens
10:11:35 Vagrancy, 1700 N TOWNSEND AVE
10:34:39 Animal Relinquish, 1626 E MAIN ST
10:35:27 Medical, City of Montrose
10:39:24 Fire, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
10:41:27 Animal Noise, 1332 DRY CREEK AVE
10:56:21 FOLLOWUP, Stop n Save
11:13:00 FOLLOWUP, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart
11:21:41 ACCIDENT, S TOWNSEND AVE & ENCANTO PL
11:31:21 Animal Relinquish, 40 BLUEGRASS CT
12:10:27 Foot Patrol, Farmers Market Montrose
12:58:40 Animal Noise, 3736 BUFFALO LN
13:28:06 ACCIDENT, N RIO GRANDE AVE & E MAIN ST
13:30:09 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
13:37:40 Suspicious, S JUNCTION AVE & S 7TH ST
13:56:36 Abandoned Vehicle, 430 N 2ND ST
14:11:15 Civil Standby, 901 S 12TH ST
14:27:22 FOLLOWUP, 340 N CASCADE AVE
14:45:30 Juvenile Problem, 518 S 4TH ST
14:50:14 FOLLOWUP, 28 N 5TH ST
15:25:04 TRAFFIC STOP, COLORADO / S TOWNSEND
15:32:26 Animal Stray, 2100 BLK HIGHWAY50
15:38:46 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
15:49:35 TRAFFIC STOP, NIAGARA IN FRONT OF CAR WASH
15:58:03 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
16:20:07 Animal Problem, 300 N NEVADA AVE; Buckley Park
16:26:34 Animal Bite, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
17:17:43 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
17:19:26 Theft, 1490 AIRPORT RD; Airport Building — Storage & Offices
17:21:43 Alarm, 236 S 3RD ST; The UPS Store
17:44:48 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:56:55 Traffic Offense, S 5TH ST & S JUNCTION AVE
18:04:13 DISTURBANCE, 901 6530 RD
18:11:59 Trespassing, 1480 S TOWNSEND AVE; 1st Interstate Inn
18:29:44 COPS, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
18:31:47 30 Year-Old Dominick Marshall arrested for Protection Order Violation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Comply x3, 600 BLK S 12TH ST
19:00:37 CIVIL PROCESS, 1200 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
19:03:53 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:05:29 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:06:50 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:56:00 Suspicious, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
21:26:18 Noise Complaint, 383 S HILLCREST DR; Paradise Village MHP / Hillcrest Estates
21:29:23 Suspicious, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
21:42:09 Noise Complaint, 441 S SAN JUAN
22:00:17 Citizen Assist, N SAN JUAN AVE & N CASCADE AVE
22:21:57 Field Interview, HIGHWAY 550 & OTTER RD
22:23:10 Noise Complaint, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
22:24:47 Noise Complaint, COURT WAY & OURAY DR
22:27:13 Noise Complaint, 216 S 5TH ST
22:39:38 Noise Complaint, 1642 BIGHORN ST
22:48:36 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
23:30:31 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa
23:38:58 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa
23:46:28 TRAFFIC STOP, 1800 S RIO GRANDE AVE; WAPA
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.