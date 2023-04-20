06:06:58 Suspicious, 1710 N TOWNSEND AVE; Montrose Auto Connection
06:30:41 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND AVE & MONTROSE DR
07:05:11 SMOKE, 17250 HIGHWAY 550
07:27:39 Alarm, 3684 N TOWNSEND AVE; Montrose Daily Press
07:28:23 TRAFFIC, 6 N TOWNSEND AVE
08:06:13 Animal Transfer, BLACK CANYON VET
09:35:28 TRAFFIC STOP, S 4TH ST & S LOT AVE
09:37:13 Emergency, City of Montrose
09:41:17 FOLLOWUP, 429 N 9TH ST
10:10:32 TRAFFIC, 120 BLUEGRASS CT
10:19:40 Fraud, 23 ELM ST
10:30:17 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
10:36:34 Animal Relinquish
10:48:45 Agency Assist, 35 N CEDAR AVE
10:54:07 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:58:40 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:25:40 Medical, City of Montrose
11:45:31 Animal Deceased, Sunset Mesa
11:46:40 Suspicious, 1066 SPRING CREEK RD
12:19:56 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:33:19 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:48:13 Animal Stray, 1669 IRONTON ST
12:59:08 CIVIL MATTER, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:10:55 ACCIDENT, 147 N TOWNSEND AVE
13:11:11 ACCIDENT, N 1ST ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
13:32:34 Animal Bite Dog, 1825 NATALIA WAY
13:45:35 Assist Motorist, 2000 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
14:18:33 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:26:20 Animal Problem, 602 S JUNCTION AVE
15:45:45 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:49:34 Animal Noise, 1545 PENNSYLVANIA ST
15:53:34 Medical, City of Montrose
16:07:58 Animal Assist, 1200 N GRAND AVE
16:15:24 Vagrancy, 434 N 1ST ST
17:02:43 REDDI Report ( report every drunk driver immediately), 200 N TOWNSEND AVE; Bank of Colorado
17:14:45 Suspicious, 143 N 9TH ST
17:20:48 Alarm, 34 S SELIG AVE; Journey Church
17:45:23 Citizen Assist, 1605 E MAIN ST
18:02:59 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:28:53 Traffic Hazard, 2050 S TOWNSEND AVE; Taco Bell
18:47:23 Field Interview, 700 BLK N SELIG AVE
19:04:09 TRAFFIC STOP, S 6TH /PARK
19:41:17 36 Year-Old David Erives-Garcia arrested for Stalking, Harassment, Domestic Violence, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, 58 Year-Old Samuel Erives cited for Obstructing a Peace Officer, 1711 GALAXY DR
22:55:23 TRAFFIC STOP, ENCANTO / TOWNSEND
23:10:45 Assist Motorist, N SAN JUAN AVE & N 2ND ST 23:27:00 TRAFFIC STOP, SUNSET MESA
23:43:26 Field Interview, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
