February 26

02:41:16 Field Interview, Wolverine Dr & Otter Rd

02:44:39 Field Interview, 3481 Wolverine Dr; Culver’s Restaurant

04:13:48 Information, City Of Montrose

05:15:13 Theft, 12585 6450 Rd; High Tech Auto Body

05:25:46 911 Hang Up, City Of Montrose

06:36:25 Weapon Offense, 63051 Ida Rd

06:55:37 Agency Assist, 63051 Ida Rd

07:18:19 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

07:54:43 Alarm, 629 E Star Ct; Douglas Hansen DDS

08:58:46 Animal Stray, 646 E Main St; Crash Burger

09:03:06 Alarm, 16367 S Townsend Ave

09:12:14 Field Interview, 2200 Stover Ave; Vacant

09:32:38 Animal Wildlife, 2332 Stone Bridge Dr

10:23:18 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:32:32 Emergency, 26 N 6th St

10:53:03 Found Property, 1518 E Main St; House Of Spirits Liquor Store

10:53:06 Overdose, 813 E Main St; T Mobile

11:05:00 Animal Welfare, 2020 Blk N Townsend

11:48:22 Medical, City Of Montrose

12:11:11 Animal Welfare, Otter Rd & Highway 550

12:35:36 Reddi Report, N Townsend Ave & N San Juan Ave

12:38:10 Livestock, 69000 Highway 50

12:48:26 Parking Problem, 724 N 4th St

12:57:14 Traffic Stop, 2675 S Townsend Ave

13:07:08 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

13:08:09 Traffic Stop, Montrose Drive

13:14:31 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School

13:16:19 Suspicious, 435 S Townsend Ave # A; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

13:47:58 Utility Problem, 1150 N San Juan Ave

13:51:22 Harassment, 601 W Main St

14:10:05 Animal Stray, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park

14:11:57 Traffic Offense, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station

14:28:51 Vagrancy, Smiles For Kids

14:49:25 Pd Accident, 1480 S Townsend Ave; 1st Interstate Inn

14:53:34 Vagrancy, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway

15:29:23 Animal Stray, 519 S 8th St

15:31:43 Traffic Stop, Main / Mesa

15:36:55 Utility Problem, Lasalle Rd & N Townsend Ave

15:51:50 Traffic Stop, 300 Blk S 4th

16:09:16 37 Thomas Workman Arrested On Failure To Comply Warrant Out Of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office; 647 N Uncompahgre Ave

16:09:33 Traffic Stop, Marine / Sequoia

16:15:25 Citizen Assist, 1005 S 4th St

17:04:47 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

17:40:09 Parking Problem, N Townsend Ave & E Main St

17:48:01 Reddi Report, 17000 Blk Chipeta Rd

18:25:50 Suspicious, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave # C; Natural Grocers

18:30:15 Parking Problem, 17 N 6th St; Mexican American Development Association

18:32:57 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:42:12 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:49:43 Traffic Stop, S Townsend / Anderson

18:56:45 Theft, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway

18:59:26 Traffic Stop, 2554 Woodgate Rd; Velocity Car Wash

19:08:15 Traffic Stop, Townsend / Woodgate

19:12:08 40 Year Old Crystal Vail Arrested On DUI, Careless Driving, Driving Under Restraint, Open Marijuana Container, Drove Vehicle Without Valid Driver’s License, Child Abuse; 14 year old female cited for Interference with an Officer; 44 S Grand Ave; Amelia’s Restaurant & Cantina

19:31:44 Noise Complaint, 1350 Birch St #C; Black Canyon Golf Course

19:48:46 Public Peace, 204 N Nevada Ave

19:54:46 Parking Problem, 900 S 1st St; Park Garden Apts

20:05:33 Alarm, 315 S 12th St #A; Scott’s Printing

20:22:47 Suspicious, 1800 Blk St Mary’s Dr

20:24:45 Suspicious, 1301 E Main St; Shell Food Plaza

21:55:32 Parking Problem, N 8th St & N Uncompahgre Ave

22:02:30 Traffic Hazard, N 8th St & N Uncompahgre Ave

22:08:54 Citizen Assist, 1027 Deer Trail Rd

23:53:09 Agency Assist, 14555 Marine Rd.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

