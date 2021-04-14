April 8
00:08:58 Traffic Offense, 400 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
00:28:07 Directed Patrol, West Main MHP
00:34:20 Directed Patrol, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
00:44:35 57-year-old Richard Smith was arrested on a warrant, 2700 COMMERCIAL WAY
01:06:36 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST & S NEVADA AVE
01:08:25 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST & S CASCADE AVE
01:11:07 Suspicious, 1650 ENCANTO PL
02:08:35 Directed Patrol, Centennial Plaza
03:39:44 Directed Patrol, Homestead Subd
03:50:51 Field Interview, RIVERWAY TRAIL
04:21:52 Suspicious, 600 BLK N 8TH ST
05:53:58 Theft, 1103 S TOWNSEND AVE; Stinker Gas Station
05:58:14 Alarm, 821 N PARK AVE
06:23:53 Directed Patrol, Homestead Subd
06:42:23 Emergency, 1522 BIGHORN ST
06:44:30 Directed Patrol, 1601 LOCUST RD
07:12:29 PBPROP Accident, HIGHWAY 550 & WILLIAMS DR
07:30:17 Directed Patrol, YORK ST & S MESA AVE
07:42:46 Directed Patrol, 528 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE; Northside Elementary School
07:47:13 PBPROP Accident, HIGHWAY 50 & 6700 RD
07:53:37 PRPROP Accident, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
08:26:40 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:44:28 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
08:47:20 Theft, 127 N TOWNSEND AVE; Backstreet Bagel
09:48:39 Sex Offender Registration, 434 S 1ST ST
09:59:26 Animal Welfare, S TOWNSEND AVE & OGDEN RD
10:36:25 VIN Inspection, 205 S HILLCREST DR
10:42:44 Animal Noise, 66124 JUNIPER CT
10:42:07 Animal Stray, MIAMI RD & S HILLCREST DR
10:45:38 Animal Stray, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
10:54:35 Suspicious, 1401 OGDEN RD; Home Depot
11:17:32 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:25:07 Sex Offender Registration, 434 S 1ST ST
11:26:54 VIN Inspection, 1245 MANCHESTER DR
11:27:59 Directed Patrol, Montrose Dr
11:35:45 Directed Patrol, 1800 PAVILION DR; Montrose Pavilion
11:34:32 Suspicious, 938 S TOWNSEND AVE; Alta Gas Station
11:48:29 Animal Stray, WOODGATE RD & SNEFFELS ST
11:50:21 Fraud, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:08:33 Directed Patrol, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
12:22:07 59-year-old James Feige and 47-year-old Lorie Randal were each arrested on a mittimus, 107 S CASCADE AVE
12:35:03 FOLLOWUP, 107 S CASCADE AVE
12:35:03 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:37:44 Traffic Offense, 1700 BLK E MAIN ST
12:40:06 Threatening, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
13:00:43 Agency Assist, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
13:09:51 Information, 1200 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Sheriffs Office
13:18:09 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
13:21:32 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
13:35:18 Public Peace, 1033 S 2ND ST
13:52:57 Sex Offender Registration, 434 S 1ST ST
13:53:41 Agency Assist, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
14:40:35 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
14:41:02 Juvenile Problem, 809 MULE DEER CT
14:49:08 Drone Ops, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
15:52:50 Agency Assist, 410 S HIGHWAY 50 BUSINESS LOOP; Olathe High School
16:23:08 Traffic Offense, 800 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
16:38:22 Found Property, 1301 E MAIN ST
16:44:07 Invasion of Privacy, 1820 REPUBLIC AVE
17:07:15 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:08:58 Traffic Offense, 200 BLK W MAIN ST
17:09:41 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:14:22 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:19:55 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:17:40 35-year-old Marcelino Martinez was cited for Criminal Mischief and Operated Motor Vehicle in Recreation Area/District Where Prohibited, SUNSET MESA
17:27:53 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:34:05 Alarm, 524 N 1ST ST; Hartman Brothers
17:33:37 Fraud, 2709 MAYA WAY
18:15:34 Criminal Mischief, 136 S 2ND ST
18:17:09 FOLLOWUP, 1132 HIGHLAND ST
18:40:36 Stolen Vehicle, 95 MERCHANT DR
19:05:01 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
19:16:20 Animal Noise, 40 W SOUTH 3RD ST
19:36:29 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
21:00:39 Traffic Offense, 1000 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
21:15:20 Foot Patrol, 1010 S CASCADE AVE; Office Complex
21:28:43 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
21:35:10 Directed Patrol, 16367 S TOWNSEND AVE
21:40:57 Directed Patrol, 6700 RD
22:45:25 Family Offense, N 4TH ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
22:53:23 Field Interview, 2545 S TOWNSEND AVE; Aatco Transmission
22:58:44 Directed Patrol, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
22:58:46 Public Peace, 235 N 1ST ST ; Mingles Sports Bar
23:41:11 Field Interview, WHITE HOUSE DR & OURAY DR
23:55:43 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
