December 3
00:05:09 Information, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
00:13:13 Traffic Stop, N 8th / Cascade
02:40:20 Animal Noise, 2027 Stratford Dr
02:48:02 Field Interview, 2700 Commercial Way; Stuff It Mini Storage
02:49:38 Field Interview, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
03:35:43 Field Interview, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
03:49:21 Field Interview, 1900 S Townsend Ave; Big O Tires
04:06:01 Field Interview, 1210 N Townsend Ave # E; Salvation Army
04:10:55 Field Interview, N Nevada Ave & N 7th St
04:13:41 Field Interview, 602 N Nevada Ave; Lions Park
04:32:38 Field Interview, 500 Blk N Townsend Ave
07:17:28 Welfare Check, 620 S 11th St; 12 Apartment Units
07:29:23 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
07:34:40 Medical, City Of Montrose
08:00:13 Threatening, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
08:15:32 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
08:24:37 911 Hang Up, 4088 N Townsend Ave; Humphreys Rv
08:24:45 Citizen Dispute, 320 N 2nd St; Moore’s Tire & Auto Service
08:36:39 Crim Mischief, 1609 Niagara Rd
08:43:52 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
08:52:06 Suspicious, 2940 N Townsend Ave; Telluride Express
09:02:46 Animal Problem, The Bridges Golf Course
09:25:19 Public Peace, 2034 Bradford Dr
09:31:43 Stolen Vehicle, 335 N Townsend Ave; Montrose Window Tinting. Investigation Continues
09:47:43 Welfare Check, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
09:58:52 Fraud, 2711 Commercial Way; Nuvista Federal Credit Union
09:59:58 Welfare Check, 1870 Biron Rd
10:20:08 Animal Stray, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Senior Living
10:47:05 Traffic Hazard, Ogden Rd & Woodgate Rd
10:47:20 911 Hang Up, 1840 E Main St # D; Golds Gym
10:48:39 Traffic Offense, 12585 6450 Rd; High Tech Auto Body
11:06:05 Information, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
11:09:43 Suspicious, Pioneer Rd & Woodgate Rd
11:12:02 Prprop Accident, Par Place
11:18:14 Burglary, Colorado South Storage
11:19:46 Abandoned Vehicle, 401 E Main St; San Juan Construction
11:20:28 Animal Bite Cat, 816 S 5th St; Cedar Point Health Family Practice
11:50:39 Information, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall
11:52:40 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:21:19 Invasion Of Pri, 1750 Kellie Dr
12:36:47 Threatening, 143 Montrose Dr
12:42:40 911 Misdial, 1633 Alder Dr
13:07:08 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:09:26 Agency Assist, 1046 S 2nd St
13:12:09 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:12:24 36 Year Old Dalyn Richardson Arrested On Warrant Out Of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office; E Main St & N Lot Ave
13:13:41 Animal Noise, 2575 Iris Ct
13:30:54 Fire, 1980 N Townsend Ave; Hampton Inn
13:31:51 Followup, 500 Blk N 5th St
13:44:24 Animal Stray, 1033 S 5th St
13:53:49 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:08:23 Followup, 2575 Iris Ct
14:16:48 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
14:25:22 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:30:56 Domestic Violence, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:32:28 Information, 1393 S Cascade Ave Apt 10
14:45:36 Juvenile Prob, S Rio Grande Ave & Colorado Ave
14:59:24 Citizen Dispute, 242 W South 1st St; Recla Metals
15:10:52 Information, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Memorial Hospital
15:21:09 Suspicious, 1525 Hickory Dr
15:24:53 Information, 3104 E Fox Park St
15:34:47 Information, 749 Cedar Creek Ave Apt J106
15:43:07 Suspicious, N 2nd St & N Cascade Ave
15:59:29 Accident, N Park Ave & E Main St
16:00:45 Pd Accident, 1900 S Townsend Ave; Big O Tires
16:22:36 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:28:00 Public Peace, 1209 S Mesa Ave
16:31:09 Citizen Assist, 426 N Grand Ave
16:35:46 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:52:10 Suspicious, 1427 Kent Ave
17:19:12 Missing Person, 105 N Cedar Ave Apt 11
17:44:41 Medical, City Of Montrose
18:35:48 Weapon Offense, S Townsend Ave & Colorado Ave
19:10:30 Suspicious, 1900 S Townsend Ave; Big O Tires
19:31:00 Welfare Check, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave # D; Ross Dress For Less
19:46:46 Citizen Dispute, 35 N Uncompahgre Ave; Sidelines Sports Bar
19:59:14 Theft, 1840 E Main St # B; Dollar General. Investigation Continues
20:14:01 Abandoned Vehicle, 2291 S Townsend Ave; Stop & Save
21:02:32 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
21:34:01 Agency Assist, 108 Duncan Pl
21:45:04 Loitering, 16367 S Townsend Ave Suite 9; Gone Fishing 22:08:25 Traffic Stop, Ogden Rd & S Townsend Ave
22:49:50 Weapon Offense, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
22:53:54 Traffic Stop, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
23:30:51 Welfare Check, 35 N Uncompahgre Ave; Sidelines Sports Bar
23:58:37 Information, 217 Montrose Dr.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.