April 4
0:06:14 SECURITY CHECK, 17253 CHIPETA RD; Ute Indian Museum
00:14:53 Suspicious, 1417 E MAIN ST; Days Inn
00:30:40 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
03:50:55 TRAFFIC STOP, NIAGARA / SNOWBRUSH AVE
03:53:05 Suspicious, 2378 ROBINS WAY
04:03:12 Fire, 1340 BRUSH CREEK AVE
06:41:13 Traffic Offense, 100 BLK S TOWNSEND
07:32:37 Alarm, 154 COLORADO AVE
07:36:55 Medical, City of Montrose
07:47:07 Medical, City of Montrose
08:01:22 Animal Relinquish
08:35:30 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND / COLORADO AVE
08:43:19 Lost Property, 2450 N TOWNSEND AVE
08:54:17 TRAFFIC STOP, SAN JUAN / N TOWNSEND
09:14:28 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
009:51:56 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 2ND ST
09:53:56 Animal Stray, 1845 E MAIN ST
10:16:07 Assault, 860 BLACK BEAR RD
10:20:28 Lost Property, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
10:21:27 Code Violation, 87 MERCHANT DR; Pic Place
10:57:40 Citizen Assist, 1440 ENCANTO PL; HOME LOAN STATE BANK
11:12:49 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:34:44 36 Year-Old David Reed arrested on a Warrant out of San Miguel County Sheriff’s Officefor Failure to Comply, Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for Failure toComply, 901 S 5TH ST
11:38:29 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:01:27 Sex Assault, City of Montrose
12:20:27 Animal Vicious, 816 S 1ST ST
12:39:50 Animal PR, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
13:04:25 Fraud, 717 YORK ST
13:05:11 Lost Property, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
13:14:29 Found Property, 2870 N TOWNSEND AVE; Patriot Truck Wash
13:16:27 Invasion of Privacy, 10 BRISTLECONE DR; Pour House
13:22:21 Fire, 3516 CHESTNUT DR
13:29:54 Medical, City of Montrose
13:39:45 Medical, City of Montrose
13:48:00 Agency Assist, 930 COLORADO AVE
14:17:52 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
14:28:54 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:33:52 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:50:16 TRAFFIC STOP, E MAIN ST / UNCOMPAHGRE
15:02:06 Agency Assist, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
15:04:11 Medical, City of Montrose
15:08:08 Theft, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
15:16:37 Unwanted Person, 2652 MAYA WAY
15:26:26 Citizen Assist, 10 BRISTLECONE DR; Pour House
17:24:09 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
17:27:20 Drugs, 1200 E MAIN ST; Western Motel
17:59:41 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:05:15 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:28:35 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:48:27 Theft, 535 S 11TH ST
21:02:19 Suspicious, 1711 GALAXY DR
21:14:49 30 Year-Old Miranda Workman arrested for Protection Order Violation, 522 S NEVADA AVE
21:17:58 Suspicious, 703 CEDAR CREEK AVE
21:43:17 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:58:26 Suspicious, 1001 N 2ND ST; County Fairgrounds
22:05:00 REDDI Report, 60 MONTROSE DR
22:29:51 TRAFFIC STOP, TOWNSEND & E OAK GROVE
22:39:37 TRAFFIC STOP, 400 BLK S 12TH
23:02:04 TRAFFIC STOP, MIAMI RD & HEATHER LN
23:12:06 ACCIDENT, 500 BLK SPRING CREEK RD
23:14:57 Agency Assist, 500 BLK SPRING CREEK RD
23:50:28 35 Year-Old Maria Andrade cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 400 BLK W MAIN ST.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.