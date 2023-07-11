June 24
Record not available.
June 25
00:04:33 Theft, 1300 E MAIN ST
01:58:46 Alarm, 2430 NIAGARA RD
02:09:36 Unwanted Person, 938 S TOWNSEND AVE; Alta Gas Station
06:52:52 Medical, City of Montrose
07:55:18 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:28:08 33 Year-Old Zachary Martin cited for Disorderly Conduct, 800 S 3RD ST
08:28:37 Unwanted Person, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
08:33:32 Animal Stray, 316 E MAIN ST; D'Medici Footwear
08:39:17 Medical, City of Montrose
09:24:28 Animal Stray, 2315 PHILLIPS CIR
09:45:23 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:47:17 Harassment, 608 ROMA CT
10:56:40 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:42:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:48:11 Suspicious, 600 BLK N 2ND ST
13:54:28 Private Tow, 16612 S TOWNSEND AVE; Camelot Gardens
13:58:35 CIVIL MATTER, 733 HOWARD FORK AVE
14:02:45 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
14:34:14 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & ODELLE RD
14:48:00 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:11:31 Medical, City of Montrose
16:09:50 Assist Motorist, SPRING CREEK RD & LARK LN
16:26:20 Found Property, 836 S TOWNSEND AVE
16:40:31 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
16:55:42 FOLLOWUP, 3451 S RIO GRANDE AVE
17:01:39 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:23:01 31 Year-Old Mariela Garcia cited for Disorderly Conduct, 32 Year-Old Kayla Gallegos cited for Disorderly Conduct, E MAIN ST & N PARK AVE
18:19:45 Harassment, 178 MONTROSE DR
18:26:07 Trespassing, 1711 GALAXY DR
18:46:44 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:04:24 Intoxication, 504 N PARK AVE
19:11:59 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
19:45:05 LIVESTOCK, 4016 PIONEER RD
19:45:38 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:21:17 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
20:39:58 TRAFFIC, 1640 N HILLCREST DR; southbound
20:43:00 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:55:50 Alarm, 1871 E MAIN ST
21:25:06 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
21:25:59 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:17:08 Weapon Offense, 383 S HILLCREST DR
22:26:47 Suspicious, 1709 AMERICAN WAY
22:26:54 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:29:06 Noise Complaint, 1209 PEPPERTREE DR
22:31:57 Suspicious, 15 W MAIN ST; New Life Family Worship Center
22:35:38 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
22:49:54 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:53:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
June 26
No record available.
June 27
00:09:31 Juvenile Prob, City of Montrose
01:31:23 Alarm, 154 Colorado Ave; Uncompahgre Family Health Center
02:50:52 Agency Assist, 1705 E Main St; Super 8 Motel
04:06:09 Emergency, 1045 N Selig Ave
06:20:20 Traffic Stop, S Mesa Ave & S 12th St
06:50:03 Abandoned Vehicle, Otter Rd & Highway 550
06:50:05 Fire, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
07:04:14 Vagrancy, 16400 Blk S Townsend Ave
07:36:37 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
08:16:30 Parking Problem, 300 S 7th St
08:18:25 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
08:25:42 22 Year Old Armando Carrion-Perez Arrested On Warrant; 300 Blk S 7th St
08:31:47 Lost Property, 401 S Townsend Ave; Subway
08:44:10 Animal Pr, 602 N Nevada Ave; Lions Park Club House
08:48:26 Found Property, 600 Blk N 4th St
08:51:01 Harassment, 1043 Ridge St; Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
08:56:46 Code Violation, 1024 S 12th St
09:00:44 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
09:03:09 Emergency, 1426 Ogden Rd; Golden Gate Petroleum
09:10:47 Code Violation, Sunrise Dr/ Hillcrest
09:19:53 Medical, City Of Montrose
09:22:03 Fraud, 380 S Hillcrest Dr
09:24:48 K-9 Activity, 1309 Mayfly Dr ; Flex Rec
09:30:25 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:30:35 Parking Problem, 1700 Blk Stellar Place
09:33:02 Alarm, 3421 S Rio Grande Ave # B; Famous Footwear
09:49:28 Alarm, 2770 Alpine Dr; Alpine Bank - Montrose
09:53:36 Animal Welfare, 2350 W Fox Park St; Fox Park
10:42:19 Animal Stray, 821 N Uncompahgre Ave
11:13:50 Emergency, 65120 Old Chipeta Trl; River Bend Rv Park
12:38:41 Emergency, 2300 American Way
12:40:46 Code Violation, 66498 Ogden Rd
12:52:46 Civil Matter, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:54:50 Threatening, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway - Montrose
13:01:25 Code Violation, 901 N Selig Ave
13:19:05 Code Violation, Number 3 Alley S 1000 Blk
13:20:07 Suspicious, 551 W Main St
13:35:58 Emergency, 109 Brown Rd
13:41:50 Code Violation, 1525 Pennsylvania St
13:42:06 Theft, 736 S Junction Ave
13:47:33 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:00:58 Code Violation, 1505 Pennsylvania St
14:06:12 41 Year Old Kristin Miller Arrested On Warrant; 720 S 7th St
14:16:13 Traffic, 2140 Cambridge St
14:19:06 Public Peace, 17250 Highway 550; Hanging Tree
14:29:30 Code Violation, 721 York St
14:48:10 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
15:25:01 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:27:17 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:36:47 Invasion Of Pri, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market Downtown - Montrose
15:42:16 Agency Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:51:03 Followup, Sunnyside Rd & Dover Rd
15:59:44 Followup, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
16:07:00 Traffic, Highway 50 Mm96
16:24:42 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:44:23 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:50:04 Emergency, 1845 S Townsend Ave; Montrose County Health & Human Services 17:11:26 Pd Accident, 16400 S Townsend Ave; City Market South - Montrose
17:18:40 Fire, 4133 Waterfall Dr
17:36:45 Harassment, 1117 Ridge St
17:38:35 Citizen Dispute, 706 S Uncompahgre Ave
17:38:52 Traffic Offense, 16400 S Townsend Ave; City Market South - Montrose
18:08:38 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
18:29:43 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:37:49 Animal Stray, Jupiter Dr & Star Ridge Ct
19:39:41 Abandoned Vehicle, Otter Rd & Highway 550
20:03:25 Theft, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
20:16:49 Emergency, 1655 E Main St; Greentree Inn
20:25:31 Suspicious, 19 S Junction Ave; Phelanies
21:10:36 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
21:16:43 Unsecure Premise, 131 S Water Ave
21:21:25 Crim Mischief, 738 S 4th St
21:28:39 Disturbance, 2010 Winston Way
21:50:09 Fireworks, 1300 Blk Kent Ave
21:53:13 Fireworks, 1241 Manchester Dr
21:55:47 Agency Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
22:10:28 Domestic Violence, 2010 Winston Way
22:11:02 Disturbance, 2004 Winston Way
22:53:24 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
23:27:42 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
23:53:16 Runaway Juvenile, City Of Montrose
23:54:20 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk S Townsend
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.