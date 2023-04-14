Record not available.
March 24
March 25
00:00:12 Suspicious, 1401 E Oak Grove Rd; Auburn Storage
00:16:42 Traffic Hazard, S 2nd St & S Townsend Ave
01:16:02 Citizen Assist, 1702 E Main St; Best Western Red Arrow
02:29:23 Suspicious, 2000 Blk Scarborough Way
04:22:24 Unwanted Person, 938 S Townsend Ave; Alta Gas Station
07:17:10 Alarm, 300 S 6th St; Little Caesars
08:26:37 Agency Assist, 13820 6700 Rd; Johnson Elementary School
09:00:56 Animal Stray, 105 Columbia Way
09:52:28 Suspicious, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
09:59:59 Field Interview, 500 Blk N Townsend Ave
10:49:38 Stolen Veh, 325 W Main St. Investigation Continues
10:51:51 Found Property, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park
11:04:07 Vagrancy, 1102 S. Cascade Ave; San Juan Mountains Credit Union
11:20:27 Harassment, City Of Montrose
11:25:39 Traffic Stop, Smokin In The Rockies
1:57:02 Agency Assist, Odelle Rd & Torrence Dr
12:16:11 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
12:26:34 Animal Stray, 1681 Sneffels St
12:44:38 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart. Investigation Continues
12:44:48 911 Hang Up, 2311 Laura Ln
13:52:22 Cops, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
14:01:03 Animal Problem, 630 N Ute Ave; Laraza Park
14:03:49 Domestic Violence, 3530 Wolverine Dr; Target. Investigation Continues
14:27:11 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:28:27 Found Property, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Memorial Hospital
14:33:57 Found Property, 337 E Main St; Country Flair/The Camera Clique
15:17:40 Threatening, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall
15:31:54 Suspicious, 2020 N Townsend Ave. Investigation Continues
15:51:37 Fraud, 1524 Colonial Dr
16:07:26 Agency Assist, 2100 Airport Rd
17:10:55 Pd Accident, Williams Dr & Highway 550
17:15:34 Traffic, 2656 Maya Way
17:15:42 911, 1917 Kellie Dr
17:22:34 Suspicious, 16055 6700 Rd
17:27:53 Animal Problem, 1707 Roxie Dr
17:52:20 Harassment, 1508 Chatam Dr
18:28:50 Animal Vicious, 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Sunshine Peak Apts
18:38:01 Alarm, 1401 E Main St; Black Canyon Veterinary Clinic
18:41:59 Animal Stray, 381 6600 Rd
18:43:11 Animal Welfare, 1800 Blk E Oak Grove Rd
19:00:04 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:25:55 Animal Stray, N 9th St & N Nevada Ave
19:41:40 Rest Order Viol, 1650 Encanto Pl; Cottonwood Apts
19:42:31 911, 1917 Kellie Dr
20:22:41 Traffic Stop, 900 Blk S Townsend
21:07:38 Agency Assist, Menoken Hill
21:39:36 Cardiac Arrest, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Senior Living
21:53:55 Noise Complaint, McNeil Fields
22:23:56 Disturbance, 809 Mule Deer Ct
23:17:18 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose.
