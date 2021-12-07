Purchase Access

November 26

02:38:04 Field Interview, N 4th St & N Townsend Ave 02:40:05 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa 03:11:59 Field Interview, Hawk Parkway

03:18:14 Field Interview, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave

03:23:05 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa

03:28:22 Suspicious, 724 N 4th St

04:41:01 Information, 1800 Blk S Rio Grande Ave

05:54:19 Emergency, City Of Montrose

07:39:44 Cops, 600 S Selig Ave

07:43:13 Alarm, 630 E Star Ct

08:21:03 Animal Wildlife, S Townsend Ave & S 12th St

08:39:37 Utility Problem, 1532 Pennsylvania St

09:03:46 Alarm, 1815 E Main St

09:09:50 Citizen Assist, 735 S 10th St

09:51:03 Assault, 1401 S Cascade Ave

10:07:39 Emergency, City Of Montrose

10:15:29 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:16:55 REDDI Report, Highway 550 Mm125

11:01:29 Lost Property, 3530 Wolverine Dr

11:07:35 Criminal Mischief, 523 S 2nd St

11:21:20 Emergency, City Of Montrose

11:35:42 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

11:55:38 Animal Vicious, 1808 Draft Horse Rd

12:03:25 Animal Stray, 500 Blk S 10th St

12:06:11 Animal Stray, 233 W Main St

12:14:21 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

12:36:12 Information, 217 Montrose Ct

13:18:48 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

13:33:23 Suspicious, 1301 E Main St

13:38:42 PRPROP Accident, 2014 S Townsend Ave

14:37:15 Information, 900 E Main St

14:54:36 Weapon Offense, 6725 Rd & Donnegal Dr

15:06:28 Wildlife, 1515 Manchester Dr

15:08:35 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

15:09:36 PD Accident, Woodgate Rd & S Townsend Ave

15:14:23 Emergency, City Of Montrose

15:43:44 PD Accident, 16400 S Townsend Ave

15:56:55 Agency Assist, 300 Blk Cascade Ave

16:18:27 Littering, Winston Way & Hartford Way

16:27:50 Loitering, 604 Roma Ct

16:28:30 Threatening, 604 Roma Ct

16:52:26 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

17:06:48 Cops, Christmas Event

17:24:21 Animal Noise, 86 Montrose Dr

17:40:27 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose

17:58:36 Civil Standby, 66864 La Plaza Ct

18:25:11 Suspicious, Barbara Ct & S Mesa Ave

18:29:28 Agency Assist, 800 S 3rd St

18:53:34 Found Property, 1820 Court Way

19:23:46 Juvenile Problem, 16750 S Townsend Ave

19:29:30 Animal Noise, 800 Blk South Forty Dr

19:51:56 Suspicious, 1426 Ogden Rd

20:05:57 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave

20:07:39 23 Year-Old Michael Miller Was Arrested For A Protection Order Violation, 1515 Venture Way

20:54:34 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

21:06:50 Vagrancy, 1103 S Townsend Ave

21:47:43 Traffic Stop, Riverbottom / Rio Grande

21:52:48 Accident, Highway 50 MM95

23:21:39 Traffic Stop, 1417 E Main St

23:38:55 Animal Noise, 400 Howard Fork Ave.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

