November 26
02:38:04 Field Interview, N 4th St & N Townsend Ave 02:40:05 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa 03:11:59 Field Interview, Hawk Parkway
03:18:14 Field Interview, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave
03:23:05 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa
03:28:22 Suspicious, 724 N 4th St
04:41:01 Information, 1800 Blk S Rio Grande Ave
05:54:19 Emergency, City Of Montrose
07:39:44 Cops, 600 S Selig Ave
07:43:13 Alarm, 630 E Star Ct
08:21:03 Animal Wildlife, S Townsend Ave & S 12th St
08:39:37 Utility Problem, 1532 Pennsylvania St
09:03:46 Alarm, 1815 E Main St
09:09:50 Citizen Assist, 735 S 10th St
09:51:03 Assault, 1401 S Cascade Ave
10:07:39 Emergency, City Of Montrose
10:15:29 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:16:55 REDDI Report, Highway 550 Mm125
11:01:29 Lost Property, 3530 Wolverine Dr
11:07:35 Criminal Mischief, 523 S 2nd St
11:21:20 Emergency, City Of Montrose
11:35:42 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:55:38 Animal Vicious, 1808 Draft Horse Rd
12:03:25 Animal Stray, 500 Blk S 10th St
12:06:11 Animal Stray, 233 W Main St
12:14:21 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:36:12 Information, 217 Montrose Ct
13:18:48 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:33:23 Suspicious, 1301 E Main St
13:38:42 PRPROP Accident, 2014 S Townsend Ave
14:37:15 Information, 900 E Main St
14:54:36 Weapon Offense, 6725 Rd & Donnegal Dr
15:06:28 Wildlife, 1515 Manchester Dr
15:08:35 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
15:09:36 PD Accident, Woodgate Rd & S Townsend Ave
15:14:23 Emergency, City Of Montrose
15:43:44 PD Accident, 16400 S Townsend Ave
15:56:55 Agency Assist, 300 Blk Cascade Ave
16:18:27 Littering, Winston Way & Hartford Way
16:27:50 Loitering, 604 Roma Ct
16:28:30 Threatening, 604 Roma Ct
16:52:26 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
17:06:48 Cops, Christmas Event
17:24:21 Animal Noise, 86 Montrose Dr
17:40:27 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose
17:58:36 Civil Standby, 66864 La Plaza Ct
18:25:11 Suspicious, Barbara Ct & S Mesa Ave
18:29:28 Agency Assist, 800 S 3rd St
18:53:34 Found Property, 1820 Court Way
19:23:46 Juvenile Problem, 16750 S Townsend Ave
19:29:30 Animal Noise, 800 Blk South Forty Dr
19:51:56 Suspicious, 1426 Ogden Rd
20:05:57 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave
20:07:39 23 Year-Old Michael Miller Was Arrested For A Protection Order Violation, 1515 Venture Way
20:54:34 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
21:06:50 Vagrancy, 1103 S Townsend Ave
21:47:43 Traffic Stop, Riverbottom / Rio Grande
21:52:48 Accident, Highway 50 MM95
23:21:39 Traffic Stop, 1417 E Main St
23:38:55 Animal Noise, 400 Howard Fork Ave.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.