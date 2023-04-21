April 1 - 2
Record not available
April 3
06:29:30 Medical, City Of Montrose
07:06:51 28 Year Old Damien Munoz And 28 Year Old Ryanna Eisler Cited For Shoplifting; 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
07:08:45 Animal Stray, S Nevada Ave & S 2nd St
07:57:52 Repo, 520 S 4th St
08:22:25 Prprop Accident, 441 S San Juan Ave; Columbine Mhp
08:23:40 Animal Training, 3383 N Townsend Ave
09:11:48 Citizen Assist, 340 S Townsend Ave; Montrose Home Loan State Bank
09:19:13 Accident, 441 South San Juan Ave
09:32:44 Fraud, 1475 S Townsend Ave; Wells Fargo Bank
09:38:35 Followup, 1711 Galaxy Dr
09:43:40 Fraud, 461 W Main St. Investigation Continues
09:51:42 Fraud, 1475 S Townsend Ave; Wells Fargo Bank
09:53:06 Dangerous Drugs, 100 Blk S 4th St
09:54:36 Parking Problem, 200 Blk N Park Ave
10:03:29 Loitering, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market Downtown
10:42:47 Lost Property, City Of Montrose
10:50:09 Information, 900 E Main St; Area Best Pawn & Loan
10:50:28 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
10:55:04 Conservation, N Townsend Ave & E Main St
11:02:59 Emergency, 2005 N Townsend Ave; Grand Junction Pipe & Supply
11:05:13 Found Property, 427 S 4th St
11:05:18 Citizen Assist, 500 S Park Ave
11:09:40 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:44:48 Parking Problem, 211 S 5th St; Coffee Trader
11:49:28 Animal Stray, 432 Silver Dr
12:02:48 Fraud, 119 N Lot Ave
12:15:27 Prprop Accident, E Main St & N Selig Ave
12:49:07 Emergency, 1620 Senate St
12:51:17 Emergency, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
13:05:14 Agency Assist, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
13:53:42 Emergency, 1244 S 4th St
14:02:15 Suspicious, N 1st St & N Park Ave
14:32:18 Fraud, 119 N Lot Ave
14:38:43 Assist Motorist, S Townsend Rustic Car Wash
14:40:54 Sex Registration, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff's Office
14:43:58 Public Peace, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart
14:46:52 Information, 821 N 9th St
15:17:27 Suspicious, 1300 Blk S Cascade Ave
15:22:06 Emergency, 2919 Sleeping Bear Rd
15:30:50 Suspicious, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express
15:36:38 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
15:40:09 Animal Home Ins, 1236 Diamond Hill St
16:05:39 Public Peace, 211 S 5th St; Coffee Trader
16:07:24 Code Enforce, 200 N Park Ave
16:23:54 Code Enforce, City Of Montrose
16:52:59 Sex Registration, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff's Office
16:54:57 35 Year Old Savannah Guffey Arrested On FTA Warrant, Cited For Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; 2151 S Townsend Ave
17:14:17 Fraud, 905 Courthouse Peak Ln
17:16:46 Fire, 300 N Nevada Ave; Buckley Park
17:23:14 35 Year Old Savannah Guffey Cited For Shoplifting; 2151 S Townsend Ave; Murdoch's Ranch And Home Supply
18:14:58 Alarm, 1475 S Townsend Ave; Wells Fargo Bank
18:16:29 Traffic Offense, 2 Aly S 400
18:42:05 Foot Patrol, 1010 S Cascade Ave
18:45:36 Found Property, Centennial Plaza
19:16:21 Traffic Offense, 500 Blk E Main St
19:37:55 Traffic Offense, 2400 Blk S Townsend Ave
20:37:21 Assault, 137 N Cascade Ave
20:48:09 Public Peace, 1308 E Main St
20:57:11 Assault, 748 Cedar Creek Ave
21:05:16 Agency Assist, 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Sunshine Peak Apts
21:25:02 Alarm, 1221 6450 Rd; Mpd Evidence Shed
21:29:06 Information, 2378 Robins Way
21:35:03 Medical, City Of Montrose
21:38:59 Loitering, 10 Bristlecone Dr; Pour House
21:58:00 Animal Bite, 1980 N Townsend Ave; Hampton Inn
22:02:56 Emergency, 602 Roma Ct
22:49:37 Public Peace, 704 N 4th St
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.