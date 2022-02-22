February 10
01:55:57 SECURITY CHECK, 25 N WILLERUP AVE
02:51:28 38 Year-Old Kathryn Koeltzow arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA, Warrant out of Montrose Police Department for FTA, 1417 E MAIN ST
04:15:07 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
04:29:53 FOLLOWUP, 1417 E MAIN ST
06:29:29 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
07:26:38 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
07:41:48 Traffic Offense, 500 BLK S 12TH ST
08:43:27 Animal Stray, City of Montrose
08:44:52 Animal Stray, City of Montrose
09:04:46 Information, 1533 PENNSYLVANIA ST
09:56:58 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:01:20 Sex Assault, City of Montrose
10:12:14 Information, 2500 BRIDGES DR; Bridges Clubhouse
10:14:18 Information, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE; Maverik Station
10:43:13 Theft, 12059 6300 RD; Mooving Company
10:43:41 Fraud, 3931 MOUNT HAYDEN DR
10:55:36 Code Enforce, 22 N 5TH ST
11:15:13 Information, 1650 CHURCH ST; San Juan Seniors Apts
11:42:02 Foot Patrol, 100 BLK E COLORADO AVE
12:17:15 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
12:36:02 Information, 2100 E MAIN ST; Stay Wise Inn
12:53:59 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:09:43 TRAFFIC, S 9TH ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
13:12:20 PD Accident, 2100 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
13:13:08 CIVIL MATTER, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:13:57 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:22:21 Animal Stray, OGDEN RD & BRIDGES DR
13:37:54 DISTURBANCE, 1417 E MAIN ST
13:44:31 Fraud, 111 AKARD AVE
14:18:15 Fraud, 2711 COMMERCIAL WAY; Nuvista Federal Credit Union
14:22:00 Suspicious, N 5TH ST & N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
14:50:56 Animal Welfare, 1126 N 1ST ST
14:51:27 Lost Property, 749 CEDAR CREEK AVE
14:59:44 PD Accident, 16800 BLK HIGHWAY 550
15:09:00 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
15:09:02 Information, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
15:20:34 Information, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
15:31:43 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
15:38:02 Animal Problem, 400 SHANE’S WAY; Cerise Park
16:00:29 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:14:16 Harassment, E OAK GROVE RD & S RIO GRANDE AVE
16:38:59 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
17:01:45 Information, 605 MIAMI RD; Center for Mental Health
17:08:37 Animal Stray, 236 BEACH LN 17:17:05 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:28:34 Information, S 2ND ST & S UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
17:36:06 Suspicious, 1706 KELLER CT
17:55:13 Information, 1000 N TOWNSEND AVE; American Auto Care
18:01:38 Medical, City of Montrose
18:13:03 Information, 13820 6700 RD; Johnson Elementary School
18:14:45 CIVIL MATTER, 1216 CORRAL DR
18:55:44 Theft, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
19:03:04 DISTURBANCE, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
19:09:27 Suspicious, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE; Maverik Station
19:18:39 Citizen Assist, 2018 S TOWNSEND AVE; Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
19:37:39 Drugs, 1230 N GRAND AVE; Advanced Treatment Center (community corrections)
20:51:31 Medical, City of Montrose
21:13:24 Medical, City of Montrose
21:55:44 Suspicious, 30 N STOUGH AVE
22:19:13 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa
22:39:04 Information, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
22:46:27 DISTURBANCE, 31 6675 RD
22:51:40 Threatening, 535 S 12TH ST
22:56:24 PD Accident, 900 S 1ST ST; Park Garden Apts
23:04:52 Animal Noise, 1340 HAYSTACK RD
23:30:05 Welfare Check, City of Montrose.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.