February 10

01:55:57 SECURITY CHECK, 25 N WILLERUP AVE

02:51:28 38 Year-Old Kathryn Koeltzow arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA, Warrant out of Montrose Police Department for FTA, 1417 E MAIN ST

04:15:07 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

04:29:53 FOLLOWUP, 1417 E MAIN ST

06:29:29 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

07:26:38 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

07:41:48 Traffic Offense, 500 BLK S 12TH ST

08:43:27 Animal Stray, City of Montrose

08:44:52 Animal Stray, City of Montrose

09:04:46 Information, 1533 PENNSYLVANIA ST

09:56:58 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

10:01:20 Sex Assault, City of Montrose

10:12:14 Information, 2500 BRIDGES DR; Bridges Clubhouse

10:14:18 Information, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE; Maverik Station

10:43:13 Theft, 12059 6300 RD; Mooving Company

10:43:41 Fraud, 3931 MOUNT HAYDEN DR

10:55:36 Code Enforce, 22 N 5TH ST

11:15:13 Information, 1650 CHURCH ST; San Juan Seniors Apts

11:42:02 Foot Patrol, 100 BLK E COLORADO AVE

12:17:15 Sex Offense, City of Montrose

12:36:02 Information, 2100 E MAIN ST; Stay Wise Inn

12:53:59 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

13:09:43 TRAFFIC, S 9TH ST & S TOWNSEND AVE

13:12:20 PD Accident, 2100 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE

13:13:08 CIVIL MATTER, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

13:13:57 Emergency, City of Montrose

13:22:21 Animal Stray, OGDEN RD & BRIDGES DR

13:37:54 DISTURBANCE, 1417 E MAIN ST

13:44:31 Fraud, 111 AKARD AVE

14:18:15 Fraud, 2711 COMMERCIAL WAY; Nuvista Federal Credit Union

14:22:00 Suspicious, N 5TH ST & N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE

14:50:56 Animal Welfare, 1126 N 1ST ST

14:51:27 Lost Property, 749 CEDAR CREEK AVE

14:59:44 PD Accident, 16800 BLK HIGHWAY 550

15:09:00 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose

15:09:02 Information, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart

15:20:34 Information, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School

15:31:43 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose

15:38:02 Animal Problem, 400 SHANE’S WAY; Cerise Park

16:00:29 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

16:14:16 Harassment, E OAK GROVE RD & S RIO GRANDE AVE

16:38:59 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose

17:01:45 Information, 605 MIAMI RD; Center for Mental Health

17:08:37 Animal Stray, 236 BEACH LN 17:17:05 Emergency, City of Montrose

17:28:34 Information, S 2ND ST & S UNCOMPAHGRE AVE

17:36:06 Suspicious, 1706 KELLER CT

17:55:13 Information, 1000 N TOWNSEND AVE; American Auto Care

18:01:38 Medical, City of Montrose

18:13:03 Information, 13820 6700 RD; Johnson Elementary School

18:14:45 CIVIL MATTER, 1216 CORRAL DR

18:55:44 Theft, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart

19:03:04 DISTURBANCE, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center

19:09:27 Suspicious, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE; Maverik Station

19:18:39 Citizen Assist, 2018 S TOWNSEND AVE; Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

19:37:39 Drugs, 1230 N GRAND AVE; Advanced Treatment Center (community corrections)

20:51:31 Medical, City of Montrose

21:13:24 Medical, City of Montrose

21:55:44 Suspicious, 30 N STOUGH AVE

22:19:13 Field Interview, Sunset Mesa

22:39:04 Information, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School

22:46:27 DISTURBANCE, 31 6675 RD

22:51:40 Threatening, 535 S 12TH ST

22:56:24 PD Accident, 900 S 1ST ST; Park Garden Apts

23:04:52 Animal Noise, 1340 HAYSTACK RD

23:30:05 Welfare Check, City of Montrose.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

