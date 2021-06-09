June 1

00:14:25 Directed Patrol, 1000 Blk N Selig Ave

00:33:58 Traffic Stop, 1440 N Townsend Ave; Exxon

00:47:26 Traffic Stop, 300 Blk S 3rd

01:06:04 Traffic Stop, 49 Year Old Maximiliano Alvarez Arrested On FTA Warrant Out Of Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Number Plates Attached, Drove Habitual Traffic Offender, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft; 26 Year Old Dominick Nichols Arrested On FTA Warrant Out Of Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Municipal Court x2, Delta Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office x2; 37 Year Old Stephanie Sheppard Cited For Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of A Controlled Substance; 000 Blk N Mesa Ave

02:35:45 911 Open, 1601 Locust Rd 02:59:50 Traffic, 6700 Rd & Niagara Rd

03:33:05 Directed Patrol, 1036 N 7th St; Event Center

03:47:19 21 Year Old Bobby Howell Arrested On Trespass x3, Theft x2, Violation Of Bail Bond Conditions x6; 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Sunshine Peak Apts

04:49:24 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

05:49:21 Civil Matter, 709 S 10th St

06:11:51 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd # C; Montrose Regional Airport

06:28:16 911 Open, 145 S Cascade Ave; Region 10

06:45:41 Medical, City Of Montrose

07:05:16 Medical, City Of Montrose

07:06:33 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

07:49:47 Animal Noise, 80 Montrose Dr

07:58:37 911 Hang Up, 16350 Woodgate Rd; Montrose Recreation Center

08:02:07 Directed Patrol, 2300 Blk Stone Bridge Dr

08:05:03 Civil Standby, 1105 S 5th St # E

08:06:28 Traffic Stop, Stone Bridge / Pavilion

08:18:49 Parking Problem, 1708 Freedom Way

08:25:36 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

08:30:23 Traffic Stop, 2300 Blk Stone Bridge Dr

08:35:17 Case Sent To DA’s Office For Prosecution Of 16 Year Old Male For Theft; Unauthorized Use Of A Financial Transaction Device, City of Montrose

08:45:58 Animal Stray, S 11th St & S Park Ave

08:59:24 Animal Vicious, 1341 Bighorn St

09:21:00 Animal Stray, 16500 6475 Rd

09:22:54 Information, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter

09:25:52 Directed Patrol, 1600 Blk Sneffels St

09:56:24 Directed Patrol, 16700 Blk 6450 Rd

09:59:40 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:03:35 Traffic, Chipeta Rd & Highway 550

10:06:58 Fraud, 1811 Pavilion Dr

10:07:20 Information, 816 N Mesa Ave

10:12:30 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:15:30 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:20:19 Directed Patrol, 1900 Blk S Hillcrest Dr

10:21:53 Animal Stray, 4050 Embassy Pkwy

10:23:35 Traffic Stop, S Hillcrest Dr & Walden Dr

10:27:15 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:33:50 Information, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall

10:38:17 Animal Transport, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter

10:40:13 Theft, 203 S Uncompahgre Ave

10:42:24 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:46:18 Traffic Stop, Niagara / Hillcrest

11:04:42 Information, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter

11:13:44 Information, 22 S Townsend Ave; Abel’s Ace Hardware

11:29:03 Traffic Stop, S Hillcrest Dr & James St

11:33:28 Animal Noise, 2317 Mead Ln

11:41:14 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

11:52:54 Found Property, 212 S Selig Ave

11:58:16 Parking Problem, 514 S 1st St; Straw Hat Farm Market

11:58:16 Suspicious, 1544 Oxbow Dr

12:12:10 Medical City Of Montrose

12:14:15 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

12:15:55 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

12:35:27 Suspicious, S 5th St & S Townsend Ave

12:49:34 Burglary, 1105 S 1st St 13:05:45 VIN Inspection, 310 Howard Fork Ave

13:06:40 Directed Patrol, 1600 Blk Hermosa St

13:11:58 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

13:15:13 Information, Draft Horse Rd & Barnwood Rd

13:25:04 Citizen Assist, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall

13:32:42 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

13:33:36 Traffic Stop, 1600 Blk Hermosa St

13:36:47 Information, 2151 S Townsend Ave; Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply

13:53:58 Harassment, 1640 Wetterhorn Ct

13:55:28 Traffic Stop, Hermosa St & Imogene Ave

13:56:30 Parking Problem, Homestead Subd

14:00:31 Noise Complaint, 105 N Cedar Ave; Pinon Apts

14:10:33 Directed Patrol, 500 Blk S Townsend Ave

14:19:22 Information, Sunset Mesa

14:25:04 Traffic Stop, 900 Blk S Townsend Ave

14:29:33 Unwanted Person, 16400 S Townsend Ave; City Market

14:47:08 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

14:47:12 Traffic Stop, 1100 Blk S Townsend Ave

14:50:32 Civil Process, 1200 N Grand Ave

15:11:25 Vin Inspection, 434 S 1st St

15:16:33 Information, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter

15:23:43 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

15:47:52 Animal Welfare, 120 N Selig Ave

15:58:05 Traffic Stop, 700 Blk E Main

16:06:01 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

16:17:25 Followup, 80 Montrose Dr

16:21:20 Information, 1325 Owl Creek Ave

16:40:40 Animal Stray, N San Juan Ave & 6530 Rd

16:40:44 Animal Welfare, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart

16:45:28 Rest Order Viol, 947 S 5th St; Pediatric Associates

17:04:44 Wildlife, 1030 N Selig Ave

17:27:18 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

17:37:33 Rest Order Viol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

17:44:22 Alarm, 420 Alta Lakes Ave

17:51:28 Trespassing, 2233 E Main St; Business Option/Air Options/Offices

18:08:56 Harassment, 1320 S Townsend Ave; Starvin Arvin’s. Investigation Continues

18:27:27 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:35:53 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:43:24 Traffic Stop, Odelle / Ogden

18:50:39 Disturbance, 2631 Cirque Way

18:51:08 Disturbance, 1924 White House Dr

18:51:57 Domestic Violence, 1924 White House Dr

18:52:13 Theft, 504 N Park Ave

19:17:10 Traffic Stop, Meadows Pkwy / Sara E Ln

19:20:57 Agency Assist, Oxbow Dr & Williams Dr

19:22:58 Field Interview, 257 E Main St; Auto Zone Auto Parts

19:30:49 Vagrancy, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market

20:03:13 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

20:07:44 Traffic Stop, 1900 Blk 6450 Rd

20:31:31 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

20:36:56 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk S Townsend Ave

20:52:40 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

20:53:00 Civil Matter, 1713 Moonlight Dr

20:57:53 Traffic Stop, 1426 Ogden Rd; Golden Gate Petroleum

21:18:46 Fraud, 2100 E Main St; Staywise Inn

21:22:34 Lost Property, 2510 Glen Haven Dr. Investigation Continues

21:41:36 25 Year Old Victoria Chavarria Arrested On Criminal Mischief; Domestic Violence; 3410 Williams Dr Tacos & Beer

21:49:27 Assault Cold, 187 Montrose Dr

21:51:20 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

22:39:31 Utility Problem, 2743 Evans St

22:41:03 Field Interview, 317 S 2nd St

22:57:43 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

23:10:35 Disturbance, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart

23:12:41 Warrant Attempt, 1601 Locust Rd

23:38:10 Traffic Stop, 1400 Blk S Townsend Ave

23:43:58 Citizen Assist, 2002 Walden Dr

23:55:51 Suspicious, 401 S Townsend Ave; Subway.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

Tags

