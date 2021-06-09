June 1
00:14:25 Directed Patrol, 1000 Blk N Selig Ave
00:33:58 Traffic Stop, 1440 N Townsend Ave; Exxon
00:47:26 Traffic Stop, 300 Blk S 3rd
01:06:04 Traffic Stop, 49 Year Old Maximiliano Alvarez Arrested On FTA Warrant Out Of Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Number Plates Attached, Drove Habitual Traffic Offender, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft; 26 Year Old Dominick Nichols Arrested On FTA Warrant Out Of Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Municipal Court x2, Delta Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office x2; 37 Year Old Stephanie Sheppard Cited For Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of A Controlled Substance; 000 Blk N Mesa Ave
02:35:45 911 Open, 1601 Locust Rd 02:59:50 Traffic, 6700 Rd & Niagara Rd
03:33:05 Directed Patrol, 1036 N 7th St; Event Center
03:47:19 21 Year Old Bobby Howell Arrested On Trespass x3, Theft x2, Violation Of Bail Bond Conditions x6; 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Sunshine Peak Apts
04:49:24 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
05:49:21 Civil Matter, 709 S 10th St
06:11:51 Directed Patrol, 2100 Airport Rd # C; Montrose Regional Airport
06:28:16 911 Open, 145 S Cascade Ave; Region 10
06:45:41 Medical, City Of Montrose
07:05:16 Medical, City Of Montrose
07:06:33 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
07:49:47 Animal Noise, 80 Montrose Dr
07:58:37 911 Hang Up, 16350 Woodgate Rd; Montrose Recreation Center
08:02:07 Directed Patrol, 2300 Blk Stone Bridge Dr
08:05:03 Civil Standby, 1105 S 5th St # E
08:06:28 Traffic Stop, Stone Bridge / Pavilion
08:18:49 Parking Problem, 1708 Freedom Way
08:25:36 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
08:30:23 Traffic Stop, 2300 Blk Stone Bridge Dr
08:35:17 Case Sent To DA’s Office For Prosecution Of 16 Year Old Male For Theft; Unauthorized Use Of A Financial Transaction Device, City of Montrose
08:45:58 Animal Stray, S 11th St & S Park Ave
08:59:24 Animal Vicious, 1341 Bighorn St
09:21:00 Animal Stray, 16500 6475 Rd
09:22:54 Information, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
09:25:52 Directed Patrol, 1600 Blk Sneffels St
09:56:24 Directed Patrol, 16700 Blk 6450 Rd
09:59:40 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:03:35 Traffic, Chipeta Rd & Highway 550
10:06:58 Fraud, 1811 Pavilion Dr
10:07:20 Information, 816 N Mesa Ave
10:12:30 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:15:30 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:20:19 Directed Patrol, 1900 Blk S Hillcrest Dr
10:21:53 Animal Stray, 4050 Embassy Pkwy
10:23:35 Traffic Stop, S Hillcrest Dr & Walden Dr
10:27:15 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:33:50 Information, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall
10:38:17 Animal Transport, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
10:40:13 Theft, 203 S Uncompahgre Ave
10:42:24 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:46:18 Traffic Stop, Niagara / Hillcrest
11:04:42 Information, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
11:13:44 Information, 22 S Townsend Ave; Abel’s Ace Hardware
11:29:03 Traffic Stop, S Hillcrest Dr & James St
11:33:28 Animal Noise, 2317 Mead Ln
11:41:14 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:52:54 Found Property, 212 S Selig Ave
11:58:16 Parking Problem, 514 S 1st St; Straw Hat Farm Market
11:58:16 Suspicious, 1544 Oxbow Dr
12:12:10 Medical City Of Montrose
12:14:15 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:15:55 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:35:27 Suspicious, S 5th St & S Townsend Ave
12:49:34 Burglary, 1105 S 1st St 13:05:45 VIN Inspection, 310 Howard Fork Ave
13:06:40 Directed Patrol, 1600 Blk Hermosa St
13:11:58 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:15:13 Information, Draft Horse Rd & Barnwood Rd
13:25:04 Citizen Assist, 433 S 1st St; Montrose City Hall
13:32:42 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:33:36 Traffic Stop, 1600 Blk Hermosa St
13:36:47 Information, 2151 S Townsend Ave; Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply
13:53:58 Harassment, 1640 Wetterhorn Ct
13:55:28 Traffic Stop, Hermosa St & Imogene Ave
13:56:30 Parking Problem, Homestead Subd
14:00:31 Noise Complaint, 105 N Cedar Ave; Pinon Apts
14:10:33 Directed Patrol, 500 Blk S Townsend Ave
14:19:22 Information, Sunset Mesa
14:25:04 Traffic Stop, 900 Blk S Townsend Ave
14:29:33 Unwanted Person, 16400 S Townsend Ave; City Market
14:47:08 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:47:12 Traffic Stop, 1100 Blk S Townsend Ave
14:50:32 Civil Process, 1200 N Grand Ave
15:11:25 Vin Inspection, 434 S 1st St
15:16:33 Information, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
15:23:43 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:47:52 Animal Welfare, 120 N Selig Ave
15:58:05 Traffic Stop, 700 Blk E Main
16:06:01 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:17:25 Followup, 80 Montrose Dr
16:21:20 Information, 1325 Owl Creek Ave
16:40:40 Animal Stray, N San Juan Ave & 6530 Rd
16:40:44 Animal Welfare, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
16:45:28 Rest Order Viol, 947 S 5th St; Pediatric Associates
17:04:44 Wildlife, 1030 N Selig Ave
17:27:18 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
17:37:33 Rest Order Viol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
17:44:22 Alarm, 420 Alta Lakes Ave
17:51:28 Trespassing, 2233 E Main St; Business Option/Air Options/Offices
18:08:56 Harassment, 1320 S Townsend Ave; Starvin Arvin’s. Investigation Continues
18:27:27 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:35:53 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:43:24 Traffic Stop, Odelle / Ogden
18:50:39 Disturbance, 2631 Cirque Way
18:51:08 Disturbance, 1924 White House Dr
18:51:57 Domestic Violence, 1924 White House Dr
18:52:13 Theft, 504 N Park Ave
19:17:10 Traffic Stop, Meadows Pkwy / Sara E Ln
19:20:57 Agency Assist, Oxbow Dr & Williams Dr
19:22:58 Field Interview, 257 E Main St; Auto Zone Auto Parts
19:30:49 Vagrancy, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market
20:03:13 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
20:07:44 Traffic Stop, 1900 Blk 6450 Rd
20:31:31 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:36:56 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk S Townsend Ave
20:52:40 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
20:53:00 Civil Matter, 1713 Moonlight Dr
20:57:53 Traffic Stop, 1426 Ogden Rd; Golden Gate Petroleum
21:18:46 Fraud, 2100 E Main St; Staywise Inn
21:22:34 Lost Property, 2510 Glen Haven Dr. Investigation Continues
21:41:36 25 Year Old Victoria Chavarria Arrested On Criminal Mischief; Domestic Violence; 3410 Williams Dr Tacos & Beer
21:49:27 Assault Cold, 187 Montrose Dr
21:51:20 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
22:39:31 Utility Problem, 2743 Evans St
22:41:03 Field Interview, 317 S 2nd St
22:57:43 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
23:10:35 Disturbance, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
23:12:41 Warrant Attempt, 1601 Locust Rd
23:38:10 Traffic Stop, 1400 Blk S Townsend Ave
23:43:58 Citizen Assist, 2002 Walden Dr
23:55:51 Suspicious, 401 S Townsend Ave; Subway.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
