June 21
09:42:22 Animal Welfare, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
10:05:35 22 Year Old Robert Hall III Arrested For Harassment, Intimidating A Victim, Domestic Violence; 1201 Bristol Dr
10:13:44 Invasion Of Pri, 121 N Rio Grande Ave; Sharing Ministries
10:46:13 Medical, City Of Montrose
10:46:41 Identity Theft, 1012.5 N.2nd St
11:07:19 Traffic, 6700 Rd & Sunnyside Rd
11:24:59 Accident, West Main St
11:28:21 Found Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:31:11 911 Open, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
11:37:45 Traffic Offense, S Rio Grande Ave & S 2nd St
11:45:00 Code Violation, 708 S Junction Ave
12:25:01 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:27:33 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
13:06:00 Warrant Arrest, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
13:22:40 Animal Relinquish, 15027 Emerald Road
13:31:16 Family Offense, 800 Blk S 1st St
13:31:49 Unwanted Person, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
13:39:15 Suspicious, 69905 Highway 50; Black Canyon Estates Mhp
13:42:50 Citizen Assist, N San Juan Ave & N Townsend Ave
13:47:54 Code Violation, 508 Silver Dr
13:58:03 Traffic Offense, Lasalle Rd & N Townsend Ave
13:58:42 Follow-up, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff's Office
14:02:29 Harassment, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
14:06:24 Code Enforce, 720 S 7th St
14:10:11 Citizen Assist, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Senior Living
14:42:13 911 Hang Up, 1329 Animas St
14:46:06 911 Hang Up, 21 W North 6th St Apt 203
14:54:34 Medical, City Of Montrose
14:59:07 Harassment, 120 N Lot Ave
15:27:40 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:41:40 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose; Investigation Continues
15:42:56 Public Peace, 242 W Main St # 7; Montrose Garage Doors
15:44:04 Animal Welfare, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
15:49:57 Animal Stray, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
15:50:29 911 Open, 3330 S Rio Grande Ave
15:56:37 Fireworks, Montrose Skateboard Park
16:06:36 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St
16:22:07 Traffic, 2770 Alpine Dr; Alpine Bank - Montrose
16:24:17 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:24:28 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:40:13 Citizen Assist, 1105 N Selig Ave
16:45:44 Emergency, 2200 Industrial Dr; Bruin Waste Management - Montrose
16:47:35 911 Open, 2325 Air Park Way
16:52:49 Assist Motorist, Ogden Rd & S Townsend Ave
16:59:50 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:00:18 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:23:05 Citizen Assist, N Grand Ave & N Townsend Ave
17:28:45 911 Hang Up, 900 Blk N Selig Ave
17:39:43 Follow-up, 838 S 1st St
17:42:39 Trespassing, 87 Merchant Dr; Pic Place
18:04:03 911 Misdial, 2030 Otter Pond Cir
18:42:36 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
18:48:02 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:33:11 Juvenile Prob, McNeil Fields
19:54:31 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:05:43 Wanted Person, 720 S 7th St
20:07:15 Medical, City Of Montrose
20:16:18 Invasion Of Pri, 3041 Lost Creek Rd N
20:21:19 Field Interview, S 1st St & S Rio Grande Ave
20:50:03 Traffic, 1461 6450 Rd
21:18:21 Invasion Of Pri, 1426 Fivemile Creek Ave
21:24:44 41 Year Old Drake Dickenson Cited For Obstructing A Peace Officer; 300 N Nevada Ave; Buckley Park
21:37:07 Noise Complaint, 1550 Pennsylvania St
22:19:10 Public Peace, 1409 Weminuche Ave
22:42:24 Unwanted Person, 938 S Townsend Ave; Alta Gas Station
22:53:36 Field Interview, 1010 S Cascade Ave
23:13:45 40 Year Old Jolyn Durazo-Diaz Arrested On Warrant Out Of Montrose County Sheriff's Office X2; 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library.
June 22
No record available.
June 23
02:05:15 Traf Cont, N 9th/Townsend
02:19:11 Pd Accident, 1900 Blk N Townsend Ave
02:24:16 Field Interview, Chipeta Rd & Spring Creek Rd
03:53:06 Field Interview, 100 Merchant Dr; Montrose Ford Nissan
05:00:45 Theft-Motor Veh, 124 Columbia Way
05:42:43 Theft, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
06:32:53 Medical, City Of Montrose
06:35:42 Public Peace, Bear Creek Subd
07:19:27 Vagrancy, 1300 Blk Ogden
07:33:14 Medical, City Of Montrose
07:58:01 Pd Accident, S Hillcrest Dr & Alley Way
08:03:16 Pbprop Accident, S Hillcrest / E Main St
08:52:02 Vagrancy, 1227 Mayfly Dr; Secret Creek
09:10:56 Medical, City Of Montrose
09:19:06 911 Open, 3200 Blk Wheat Grass Dr
09:19:22 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:24:36 Traffic Stop, Wells Fargo Lot
09:32:06 911 Open, 3330 S Rio Grande Ave
09:40:18 911 Open, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station
09:46:43 Code Violation, 1523 Branding Iron Dr
10:06:29 Found Property, 124 Columbia Way
10:10:21 Medical, City Of Montrose
10:22:46 Medical, City Of Montrose
10:24:14 Field Interview, 1650 Church St; San Juan Seniors Apts
10:30:52 Disturbance, 1401 Ogden Rd; Home Depot
11:02:54 Vagrancy, 16 Ponderosa Ct
11:41:16 911 Open, 710 N 9th St
11:44:10 Fall, 2378 Robins Way
12:13:00 Lost Property, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
12:35:41 Suspicious, 630 N Ute Ave; Laraza Park
12:58:39 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
13:12:42 Request, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
13:50:12 911 Misdial, 1203 Pitchfork Ct
13:51:28 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:55:42 Assist Motorist, Odelle Rd & S Townsend Ave
14:11:05 Traffic Stop, Townsend/Brown
14:42:14 Harassment, 724 N 4th St
14:59:45 Traffic Hazard, Niagara Rd & S Hillcrest Dr
14:59:48 Traffic Hazard, Niagara Rd & Hickory Dr
15:07:36 911 Hang Up, 2243 6450 Rd
15:16:21 Accident, Niagara Road
15:19:15 Medical, City Of Montrose
15:19:45 Accident, 2915 Woodgate Rd
15:20:43 Pd Accident, 2800 Blk Woodgate Rd
15:30:34 Rest Order Viol, 1201 Bristol Dr
15:32:08 911 Hang Up, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express
15:37:06 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:46:21 Pd Accident, 1100 Blk N Townsend Ave
15:47:13 911 Misdial, 1401 S Cascade Ave; Valley Manor Care Center
15:51:59 Animal County, 5500 Rd & Dalia Rd
15:59:42 Traffic Stop, Sneffels St & Woodgate Rd
16:02:38 Fall, 713 South Forty Dr
16:55:57 Medical, City Of Montrose
17:06:47 Alarm, 2770 Alpine Dr; Alpine Bank - Montrose
17:08:18 Agency Assist, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
17:15:58 Suspicious, 414 S 3rd St
17:17:00 Medical, City Of Montrose
17:18:19 Traffic Hazard, S Townsend Ave & S 9th St
17:26:47 Pi Accident, S 6th St & S Townsend Ave
17:36:25 Agency Assist, S6 / S Townsend
17:40:00 Traffic Stop, Park / San Juan
17:58:51 Traffic, Main/ San Juan
18:10:28 Follow-up, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:35:52 Juvenile Prob, Poplar St & S Townsend Ave
19:12:20 911 Open, 1308 E Main St Trailer 3
19:30:47 Unwanted Person, 1043 Ridge St; Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
19:54:14 911 Open, 309 E Main St; Downtown Mercantile/ Montrose Anglers
20:08:29 Missing Person, West Main Trailhead
20:08:58 49 Year Old Lori Randol Arrested For Failure To Appear Warrant; S 3rd St & S Cascade Ave
20:46:58 Traffic, 421 N 6th St
20:52:29 Animal Stray, 905 S 7th St
21:24:51 Follow-up, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
21:44:09 Traffic Stop, 900 Blk S Townsend
21:54:21 Suspicious, 2120 Stratford Dr
22:00:46 Traffic Stop, San Juan / 6530
22:19:39 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
22:48:24 911 Hang Up, 1259 Bighorn St
23:39:09 Crim Mischief, 938 S Townsend Ave; Alta Gas Station
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.