June 11
00:11:57 Agency Assist, 1700 Blk E Main St
00:16:15 Intoxication, 100 Blk W Main St
00:25:36 Civil Matter, 69905 Highway 50
01:26:53 Emergency, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
01:50:53 Information, Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant
02:03:52 Disturbance, Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant
02:21:13 Weapon Offense, Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant
02:24:23 911, 1221 S Townsend Ave
04:38:25 Utility Problem, 760 Spring Creek Rd
04:41:24 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose
05:58:00 Obstructing Jud, 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library
07:22:57 Traffic Offense, 400 Blk N Townsend Ave
07:42:34 Medical, City Of Montrose
08:17:52 Animal Problem, S 3rd St & S San Juan Ave
08:21:08 Theft, 1601 Locust Rd
08:25:59 Utility Problem, 800 Blk Spring Creek Rd
08:54:09 Public Peace, 1404 Bristol Dr
08:54:45 Animal Stray, 662 6530 Rd
08:56:49 Citizen Dispute, 714 N 4th St
09:04:40 Animal Noise, 3036 Lost Creek Rd N
09:17:52 Abandoned Vehicle, 600 N Cascade Ave
09:36:04 911 Hang Up, 1515 Venture Way; Dennys Restaurant
09:44:50 Disturbance, 600 N Cascade Ave
09:52:17 Found Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:05:37 Emergency, 280 Evergreen Ct
10:10:17 Citizen Assist, 1117 Ridge St
10:15:06 Code Violation, 1680 Encanto Pl
10:31:03 36 Year Old Jose Ramirez Arrested On Warrant; 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
11:35:51 Citizen Assist, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
12:40:32 Field Interview, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market Downtown - Montrose
12:59:48 Fire, 1668 Ironton St
13:38:25 Agency Assist, 1001 N 2nd St; County Fairgrounds
13:45:41 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:47:11 Traffic Offense, S 1st St & S Park Ave
14:02:48 Code Violation, Hwy 50 Pkwy
14:04:56 Medical, City Of Montrose
14:07:09 Agency Assist, 16300 Blk Chipeta Rd
14:11:09 Animal Stray, N Junction Ave & N 1st St
14:21:43 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:32:40 Follow Up, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
14:37:18 Traffic Offense, Highway 550 & S Rio Grande Ave
14:41:57 Fraud, 2109 Kia Ln
14:43:36 Vagrancy, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
15:04:05 Civil Standby, 1240 S 1st St
15:41:28 Emergency, 699 Cobble Dr; Cobble Creek Clubhouse
15:44:40 Animal Welfare, 1706 E Main St; Mi Mexico
16:15:06 Traffic Offense, S Townsend Ave & Ogden Rd
16:24:42 Emergency, 1209 Dover Rd
17:00:17 Agency Assist, Highway 550 Mm119
17:00:30 Traffic Offense, Highway 550 & S Rio Grande Ave
17:08:53 Emergency, 65160 Old Chipeta Trl; Chipeta Lake
17:18:00 Vagrancy, 1001 N 2nd St; County Fairgrounds
17:19:17 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:21:01 Agency Assist, 1001 N 2nd St; County Fairgrounds
17:30:38 Animal Problem, 1100 Sunnyside Rd
17:59:09 Citizen Assist, 1861 Kellie Dr
18:00:44 Harassment, 138 N 8th St
18:15:36 Traffic Offense, S Townsend Ave & Odelle Rd
18:25:28 Medical, City Of Montrose
18:54:44 Public Peace, 1261 6530 Rd
19:02:29 Suspicious, Woodgate Rd & Ogden Rd
19:17:32 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:43:20 Animal Stray, 534 S 12th St; Rotary Park
20:19:11 23 year old Bonifacio Evangelista Medina arrested for assault, false imprisonment, obstruction of telephone service, domestic violence, 926 S Cascade Ave
20:43:31 911 Hang Up, 3045 Aerotech Pkwy
21:14:22 25 Year Old Jordan Montes Arrested For Criminal Mischief, Domestic Violence;710.5 South First
21:41:52 Trespassing, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
21:52:19 Emergency, 1020 S 1st St 22:37:20 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
23:48:13 Suspicious, 320 N Grand Ave
23:53:53 Animal Problem, 6700 Rd & Lasalle Rd
23:57:22 Runaway Juvenile, 901 6530 Rd
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.