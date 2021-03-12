March 6
00:06:44 Directed Patrol, NEW ENGLISH GARDENS
00:31:37 Directed Patrol, NORTH TOWNSEND AVE
00:36:09 62 Year-Old Michael Thompson cited for Open Alcoholic Beverage Container, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Drove Vehicle Under Restraint, 40 Year-Old Andrea Ballesteros cited for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, N 1ST / CASCADE
00:37:48 Information, 35 N CASCADE AVE; Twisted Ginger
01:40:50 Directed Patrol, AMERICAN VILLAGE SUBD
02:50:05 Theft, 221 S SAN JUAN AVE; San Juan MHP
03:40:47 Medical, City of Montrose
04:13:36 Field Interview, 500 BLK E MAIN ST
07:02:06 Directed Patrol, 6700 ROAD
07:53:06 FOLLOWUP, 221 S SAN JUAN AVE; San Juan MHP
08:04:00 Theft, 2201 S TOWNSEND AVE; Harbor Freight Tools
08:08:59 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:11:29 Agency Assist, 1048 S 1ST ST
08:22:08 Theft, 2201 S TOWNSEND AVE Harbor Freight
08:59:58 Animal Stray, 1300 BLK CORRAL DR
09:02:57 Emergency, City of Montrose
09:32:03 Animal Stray, 325 W MAIN ST; West Main MHP
09:58:46 Theft, 1800 PAVILION DR; Montrose Pavilion
10:25:19 Agency Assist, N GRAND AVE / W MAIN ST
10:39:36 Lost Property, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Memorial Hospital
10:50:18 Parking Problem, 21 N JUNCTION AVE
10:51:15 Animal Stray, 700 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
10:55:43 Threatening, 700 S 7TH ST
11:08:14 Fraud, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:26:24 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:26:49 Directed Patrol, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
11:37:44 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:40:11 Directed Patrol, Foot Bridge — Riverbottom
12:02:35 Traffic Offense, N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE / E MAIN ST
12:07:03 Directed Patrol, 65160 OLD CHIPETA TRL; Chipeta Lake
12:12:17 PD Accident, E MAIN ST / N TOWNSEND AVE
12:47:00 DISTURBANCE, 330 E MAIN ST; Town Hall Tavern
12:47:28 33 Year-Old Michael Murphy arrested for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, 383 S HILLCREST DR
12:59:16 Alarm, 2830 CIMARRON ST
13:06:57 Information, 2941 IVY DR
13:08:31 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:28:12 Trespassing, 101 S SAN JUAN AVE
14:41:08 PD Accident, S TOWNSEND AVE / WOODGATE RD
15:11:41 Field Interview, MURDOCH
15:14:05 Information, 40 W SOUTH 3RD ST
15:30:51 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
15:42:47 Drugs, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
15:46:54 Information, 1210 N TOWNSEND AVE
16:03:10 DISTURBANCE, 27 S CASCADE AVE; Fox Theater
16:29:44 Criminal Mischief, 1004 N 7TH ST
16:50:28 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
16:58:21 Lost Property, 1426 OGDEN RD; Golden Gate Petroleum
17:44:16 Juvenile Problem, 16367 S TOWNSEND AVE
17:45:38 Information, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
17:52:29 Unwanted Person, 1803 S TOWNSEND AVE; Dunkin
18:08:19 Agency Assist, Northbrook Villas MHP
18:30:42 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
18:41:36 DISTURBANCE, 137 N CASCADE AVE
19:40:13 TRAFFIC, 2600 6485 RD; Sunset Mesa Ball Diamonds
19:48:43 Recovered Vehicle, 2050 S TOWNSEND AVE
20:03:42 TRAFFIC STOP, 300 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
20:40:00 CIVIL MATTER, 158 MONTROSE DR
20:55:23 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:01:51 Noise Complaint, 1505 PENNSYLVANIA ST
21:26:10 Suspicious, S PYTHIAN AVE / S 1ST ST
21:33:08 Theft, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
21:34:46 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
22:00:04 Foot Patrol, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
22:15:31 Suspicious, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
22:20:48 TRAFFIC STOP, EL JIMADOR
22:29:54 TRAFFIC, 400 E MAIN ST; Wells Fargo Bank
22:31:44 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
22:38:25 Criminal Mischief, 227 N UTE AVE; Anciano Tower Apts
22:41:00 Noise Complaint, 1650 ENCANTO PL; Cottonwood Apts
23:56:43 Suspicious, 383 S HILLCREST DR.
March 7
00:31:58 Suspicious, 1701 E MAIN ST; Arbys
01:08:25 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
01:57:37 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
03:06:44 Noise Complaint, S 5TH ST / S CASCADE AVE
03:06:58 Field Interview, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
03:56:37 Information, 1820 ESTATES DR
04:19:42 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd
04:42:26 Suspicious, 1101 S 4TH ST
05:35:56 Medical, City of Montrose
08:14:40 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
09:12:39 Burglary, 2710 ALPINE DR; Sonic Drive In Restaurant
09:30:48 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
11:14:25 Medical, City of Montrose
11:46:42 Directed Patrol, 6700 RD
11:57:48 Suspicious, 2770 ALPINE DR; Alpine Bank
12:30:19 Suspicious, 400 BLK N 7TH ST
12:33:53 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:46:34 Information, 1003 S 12TH ST
13:03:44 40 Year-Old Amber Fluegel arrested for Violation of a Criminal Protection Order, Domestic Violence, 1219 BLUE CREEK AVE
13:37:23 Agency Assist, 873 ALPINE RD
14:09:46 TRAFFIC, 2050 S TOWNSEND AVE; Taco Bell
14:21:45 Public Peace, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
14:38:06 Noise Complaint, HILLCREST & ELBERT
14:47:28 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE / NIAGARA RD
14:51:45 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
15:14:33 Medical, City of Montrose
15:49:25 Missing Person, 1209 S MESA AVE
16:04:38 Agency Assist, 6400 RD / SPRING CREEK RD
16:08:37 64 Year-Old Robert Pyle cited for Disorderly Conduct-Strike, Shove, Kick, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE
16:12:34 Animal Stray, ODELLE & TOWNSEND
16:20:11 DISTURBANCE, 16367 S TOWNSEND AVE
16:28:45 Agency Assist, Foot Bridge — Riverbottom
16:39:52 Information, 158 MONTROSE DR
16:41:44 Family Offense, 1522 BIGHORN ST
18:20:12 Information, 200 BLK N UTE AVE
18:23:06 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:55:04 Animal Stray, 250 RANCH CT
19:30:38 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:06:31 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:12:47 TRAFFIC, 3481 WOLVERINE DR
20:23:04 Information, 158 MONTROSE DR
20:34:37 Theft, 1541 OXBOW DR; Pahgre’s
21:23:39 Information, 1047 N 1ST ST
21:39:38 Suspicious, 808 S CASCADE AVE
21:40:52 Suspicious, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
21:43:26 TRAFFIC, N TOWNSEND AVE / LASALLE RD
21:44:14 Medical, City of Montrose
21:45:28 DISTURBANCE, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Memorial Hospital
22:49:36 Directed Patrol, New English Gardens
22:59:18 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
23:23:09 Animal Noise, 156 MONTROSE DR
23:45:24 Animal Problem, 1685 ENCANTO PL.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
