OBITUARY: Brian J. Johnson

Brian James Johnson passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, from complications of his battle with cancer. He was 55. Born Sept. 6, 1966 in Oak Lawn, Illinois, to Dave and Roberta Johnson, moving to Arizona before relocating to Montrose in 2000.
He worked with England Fence for more than 37 years and became a close member of the family. He was a third generation fence builder. However, in the last 20 years he discovered his talent for beautiful wood carvings, creating motorized bikes and unique tools and equipment from any old parts he could find.
He is survived by his daughter Sarah Johnson of Port Orchard, Washington; parents Dave and Roberta Johnson of Cottonwood, Arizona; brother David Johnson Jr. of Cordes Lakes Arizona, and sister Jamie Johnson of Cottonwood, Arizona; his extended family, La Veta England, Maegan Mock and Jake England, of Montrose and Olathe, Colorado. He also leaves behind many friends in Colorado and Arizona.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 10 at the Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 West State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ, 86326. All wishing to attend are invited.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone