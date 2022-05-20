OBITUARY: Curtis J. Ray

Curtis J. Ray was born to Robert L. and Maxine B. (Heiman) Ray in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 7, 1950. He joined a sister, Linda “Echo” Ray.
Curtis graduated from Southeast High School in 1968, then attended the University of Missouri where he majored in music. Although he loved music, he changed his major to psychology, graduating with his BA. Enjoying the subject, he continued on and received an MA in counseling and guidance. During school breaks, he would head to his uncle Kenneth Rumsey’s ranch in Oklahoma. He loved spending time with his uncle and helped him with many chores that required two sets of hands.
Curtis decided to move to Salida, Colorado, in 1976, after visiting some friends who lived there. He enjoyed the mountains and spent one winter cross-country skiing a different backcountry area every week-end. He hiked 16 “Fourteeners” (some multiple times) as well as countless other mountains and hills in Colorado. Curtis held a variety of jobs while in Salida, including a preschool teacher, a construction worker and eventually as a social worker.
In 1981 he met Kandice Sparks, whom he married April 24, 1982. Together they enjoyed hiking, biking, back-packing and cross-country skiing. In 1985 Curtis changed careers and began working for the USPS. In 1986 they welcomed daughter Emily A. Ray to their family. In 1988 they moved to Montrose, Colorado, so Curtis could change from a clerk to a letter carrier, a job he enjoyed until retirement. In 1988 they also welcomed their second daughter, Jessi E. Ray (Dyck), completing their family of four.
Curtis was an intelligent, kind and gentle man. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially exploring outdoors and experiencing new things/places together. He enjoyed many genres of music, playing multiple instruments, hiking, camping and reading, especially history books. Curtis enjoyed his interactions with the people (and pets) he delivered mail to. Like most letter carriers, he helped people in distress many times during his daily deliveries. After retiring, he volunteered at the library for several years.
Curtis passed away on April 24, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Kandi, his daughters Emily and Jessi (Matthew) and his sister-in-law Karin McAdams. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister, his uncle and his in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to FTD research (https://www.theaftd.org), Public Radio or Amnesty International.
There will be a memorial June 4, 2022, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church-Montrose, 1840 E. Niagara Road.