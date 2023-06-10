OBITUARY: Dennis Lambert

Dennis Dale Lambert, a longtime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away June 8, 2023, at the age of 80, at home and surrounded by the love of close family members.

Born April 27, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to Dale and Frances Lambert, Dennis received his AA in Engineering from El Camino Community College and his BS and MS in Engineering from California State University at Long Beach. He was the founder and branch president of his fraternity, Sigma Phi Delta, the Academic Booster Club chairman, and editor for the CSULB engineering magazine. While attending college, he served in the Army and the Air Force National Guard. He would later become a lecturer at CSULB and Mesa College.



