OBITUARY: Dennis Lambert

Dennis Dale Lambert, a longtime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away June 8, 2023, at the age of 80, at home and surrounded by the love of close family members.
Born April 27, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to Dale and Frances Lambert, Dennis received his AA in Engineering from El Camino Community College and his BS and MS in Engineering from California State University at Long Beach. He was the founder and branch president of his fraternity, Sigma Phi Delta, the Academic Booster Club chairman, and editor for the CSULB engineering magazine. While attending college, he served in the Army and the Air Force National Guard. He would later become a lecturer at CSULB and Mesa College.
In 1984, he founded his own engineering firm, Lambert and Associates. Started in the garage, the business grew and is still going, now run by his son. Dennis held many titles over the years, including but not limited, to ASCE Geotechnical Group Los Angeles Section president, ASCE Western Colorado president, a member of The International Society of Soil Mechanics and Engineers and The Colorado Association of Geotechnical Engineers, a member and trustee of Chi Epsilon, a Board Member of the CSULB Professional Advisory Council and a board member of the Montrose Education Foundation.
Dennis was an avid car and shooting enthusiast who loved to (over)cook. An active member of the community, belonging to The Benevolent Fraternal Order of Elks, the Building Committee at St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Colorado Judicial Performance Committee, a Life Choice benefactor, a Pope John Paul II Academy benefactor, a devout Catholic gentleman, and a Black Canyon Car Club member.
A loving husband and family man, Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, De, and his brother, Orvin. Dennis leaves behind a legacy of four children, Dustin, Daniel, Denise, and Darci, as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will take place at Crippin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. Vigil and Rosary to start at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m., to conclude at Grand View Cemetery. In remembrance and in lieu of flowers, the Lambert family has asked for donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, dedicated to assisting Parkinson's patients, or the Michael J Fox Foundation, funding research for a cure.
