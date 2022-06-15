Doris Jeanette Phythian passed away on June 5, 2022, in the comfort of her home at the age of 91.
Doris was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Houston County, Tennessee. She had been a resident of Montrose, Colorado, for 42 years and had also lived in Evans and Rocky Ford, Colorado.
Doris had many hobbies including traveling, cooking, and dancing. She enjoyed stopping by casinos on her travels. Doris especially loved her family and country music. She was the strength of her family with a very witty sense of humor. Doris always listened with kindness and advice with caring but stern suggestions, but always followed them up with, “do what you want.” She was definitely the “give” of the family.
Doris is survived by her husband, Billy Don Phythian of Montrose; her two daughters, Diane Pryor and Deborah Wilkinson, both of Montrose; many nieces and nephews, five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren with one on the way!
The family wants to give many thanks and requests that any memorial contributions be made to HopeWest for all of their help and support.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone