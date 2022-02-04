OBITUARY: Eric Watts

Eric was a strong young man who was unfortunately taken from us way too early in life. He always had a bright smile on his face and took everything with stride. Our beloved Eric never complained about anything and was always so humble throughout his life. Being around Eric, there was never a dull moment. His friends, family, and community will miss his warm embrace.
Eric Michael Watts was born on Aug. 5, 1984, in Montrose, Colorado, and lived a very happy life alongside his loving mother, caring family, and wonderful friends. He enjoyed spending his time painting, hanging with his loyal dogs, soaking up memories with his friends and family, and especially taking in the views as he took evening strolls with his beautiful mother. Sadly, Eric was taken from this graceful world on Jan. 27, 2022, at 7:44 p.m. due to natural causes from having Muscular Dystrophy and a heart condition.
Eric is survived by his mother Amy S. Watts, his father Donald E. Mehas, his brothers Tanner J. Black and D.J Mehas, his sisters Autumn R. Black, Chanelle M. Black, Ashley Mehas, Amanda Mehas, and Arianna Mehas, his aunt Danette Watts, his cousins Acacia and John Sullivan, Kinsley and Paige Sullivan, and many other loving family members and friends.
Eric truly was the light in everyone’s lives, alongside the world; Eric will always be remembered as a genuine soul with the biggest heart of gold. When Eric left this world, he left it a better place. He will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of life is pending and will soon be determined.
