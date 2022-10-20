OBITUARY: Graydon ‘Jack’ Durham Jr.

How do you encapsulate the life of a beloved family hero in the sterile environment of an obituary? How do you let people know that someone who was so loved and admired is no longer present in your lives and how deeply that cuts? We called him Jack, Dad, Granddad, but to the rest of the world he was Graydon M. Durham Jr. or “Jack.”
He was welcomed into the world by Graydon M. Durham Sr. and Elizabeth Marie (Rogers) Durham on 14 June, 1929, in Albany, Texas. He spent his youth in Clovis, New Mexico, where he attended Clovis High School. He played basketball and football with the same gusto he addressed everything in his life. Clovis was where he fell in love with his future bride, Donna Lee Clark 75 years ago. He attended Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, where he earned a BA in business administration.
Jack and Donna began their 73 years of marriage on 2 June, 1949, in Clovis, New Mexico.
He was a quiet man who loved God and was a true patriot. Loving his country as he did, it was only natural that he would enlist in the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1950. After two years he applied and was accepted into Officer Candidate School. Upon graduation he received his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in 1952, where Jack and Donna served for 22 years. During those years their family grew to include two daughters, Deena and Laura.
The family enjoyed assignments in Virginia, California, Hawaii, and Alaska before Jack retired and moved his family to beautiful Montrose, Colorado. Montrose and throughout Colorado were the perfect location for the fly fishing, camping, hunting, and hiking that were his favorite pastimes. He and Donna also loved to travel; they traveled extensively throughout Europe on their many adventures.
Jack died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Even in the pain of his final days he had a quick wit and loving smile for all who spent those last precious days and hours with him. His love was true, deep, and unconditional. He was a man of great dignity and integrity.
Those who are left to grieve his passing include his devoted wife, Donna (Clark) Durham; daughters Deena Marquardt and Laura Bond. He was cherished by his grandchildren Jeremy and Amanda Bond; Brandi (Marquardt) and Michael Bruno, Caleb Marquardt; Lacy (Marquardt) and T.J. Sanchez; Danielle (Bond) and Trinity Bass; Emily Bond, Merry Bond and Robert Bond. He also has nine great-grandchildren who will miss his presence in their lives.
His life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, 21 October. The service will be held at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Interment will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hope West or Colorado West Christian School.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
