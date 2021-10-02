OBITUARY: Harold E. Wolfe

Harold E. Wolfe, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, with family around him.
Harold was born in Parma, Missouri, to Pearl and Ethan Wolfe. He grew up in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He followed in his father’s footsteps to be a barber at 15 years of age and went to barber colleges in Indianapolis and at St Louis. He joined the Navy at 17 years of age to serve on several aircraft carriers in the Pacific during WWII. He received a Purple Heart during his service and was honorably discharged.
In 1946, he married Florence S. Staak. They had three children together and were married 68 years.
After WWII, he returned to Indiana and worked as a barber and heavy equipment operator. He was adventurous and decided to go to Alaska and homestead a piece of land. While in Alaska, he was called back into the service for the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1952.
Eventually, the family moved to Delta, Colorado, where they lived for 50 years. He did many things including barbering, managed a ranch, farming, heavy equipment operator, carpentry, carpet, and linoleum installation. Two of his great loves were hunting and fishing. The family was always well provided for with meat, fish, and a great garden. In the last 15 years, Harold and Florence moved to Olathe, where they enjoyed retirement.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael, and his wife, Florence. He is survived by his sister Sylvia Bennion; his children Greg Wolfe and Kay Quick; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, Colorado, 81401.
