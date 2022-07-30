OBITUARY: Jean Gumeson; October 6, 1942 - July 20, 2022

Jean Gumeson of Montrose died July 20, 2022. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 6, 1942. Jeanne was an artist and craftsman throughout her life. She attended Colorado State University, the University of Colorado, and Alamosa State College, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in fine art with a minor in education.
She is survived by her son Carl Gumeson; her daughter Ellen Hunter; her grandchildren Kalyn and Dylan Hunter; her brother James Alden Harris, and her sister Shaeliya Sage, as well as five nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Jeanne moved around the country frequently during her life: Ohio, California, Minnesota, and several other states, but always returned home to the mountains of Colorado.
Her primary artistic accomplishments were in sculpture, jewelry, as well as line and stipple drawing. During her senior years she concentrated on painting in various mediums. For much of her life, Jeanne also enjoyed playing the guitar, autoharp and singing folk music. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner.
