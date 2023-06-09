OBITUARY: Joe Bergman Jr.

Joseph Gerald Bergman Jr., age 55, Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Montrose, unexpectedly passed away at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, on May 8, 2023, from cardiac arrest.
Born March 19, 1968 in Bethesda, Maryland to Joseph Gerald and Barbara Jean Bergman, Joe (known as “Joey” growing up) was their third child and only son. His siblings Tammy and Tina were his first best friends, getting into much trouble together, and keeping each other’s secrets.
The family lived in Spain when Joe was young, while his dad was in the Navy and stationed overseas. Joe was born with a pin-sized hole in his heart, but that never slowed him down, although he was smaller in stature, he made up for it in determination and grit. Joe had the hole repaired when he was around 4-5 years old; by this time it had grown to the size of a quarter and was making little Joey grow weary from his heart not working right for him. Being such a willful boy, he didn’t slow down much, causing his stitches to break open a number of times, which was exhausting for his mother, to say the least! Earlier in his life, when Joey was around 18 months old, his parents drove from Spain to Germany for him to have hernia surgery, this was the first of many hospital trips to come for him.
The family had moved to Montrose, Colorado, when Joe was in first grade, where he grew up, and graduated from Montrose High School “Class of 1986.” Joey was quite the daredevil as a youngster. In grade school, he gave himself a concussion playing on the monkey bars; in junior high, he broke his arm motorcycling on the back roads in Shavano Valley, hitting washboards along the highway, right before he was due to bowl at the state bowling tournament that year. To his surprise (and others) he bowled his personal best and placed in the tournament!
Joe was a passionate Broncos fan, an avid golfer and loved to camp, fish, hunt and spend as much time outdoors as he could. He was very smart mechanically, spending a majority of his life under the hood of a car, but also had much knowledge of history, planes, cars, and politics.
When Joe finally met the LOVE of his life, Sarra Weddle, he eagerly took on the role as “dad” to four beautiful girls, Breanna, Destiny, Jessica and Madysan. Although it was not exactly love at first sight, he was unlike any man Sarra had ever met. As time passed Joe finally asked her out. Sarra’s response was “I have five kids.” Joe’s response was “Let’s go to Chucky Cheese!” She was shocked by that, and the rest is history.
One of Sarra’s best memories of Joe was when her daughter Dezy broke her arm at daycare, Joe let her use his vehicle to get to the hospital, since she didn’t have a car. This man didn’t know her, but he knew that she needed to get to the ER to be with her daughter, and that was all that mattered. Dezy got a blue cast put on her arm, and Joe was one of the first to compliment her on the color. Sarra knew right then he was the one for her and them!
Sarra was “His Trophy Wife, and Joe was “Her Old Man.” He was her safety, and her best friend. Joe and Sarra built a life together, with so many amazing memories; his daughters were his proudest achievement!
He inspired Sarra and his “ladies,” as he referred to his girls, to be better at life. Joe and Sarra were blessed with six grandchildren. His life was fulfilled by family, by being a father and a loving partner to Sarra. As they taught him to be a family man, he taught them all about plans for their future, the Air Force, fishing, hiking, camping and so much more. Joe loved to share his knowledge with his ladies, but hated to be schooled by them. Joe not only found a loving partner in Sarra, but also his lifelong best friend.
Joe is survived by his one true love, Sarra Weddle of the home; his daughters Breanna Henderson, Denver, Colorado; and Destiny, Jessica and Madysan Wright, Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Tammy (Mark) Babbitt, Morgan Utah, and Tina (Dennis) Briscoe, Rich Hill, Missouri; six beautiful grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Gerald and Barbara Jean Bergman, and one granddaughter, his precious little “goo,” Annabelle Henderson.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Sunday June 18, 2023, at Valley Lawn Cemetery, 18080 US-550, Montrose.
