OBITUARY: Joe Bergman Jr.

Joseph Gerald Bergman Jr., age 55, Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Montrose, unexpectedly passed away at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, on May 8, 2023, from cardiac arrest.

Born March 19, 1968 in Bethesda, Maryland to Joseph Gerald and Barbara Jean Bergman, Joe (known as “Joey” growing up) was their third child and only son. His siblings Tammy and Tina were his first best friends, getting into much trouble together, and keeping each other’s secrets.



