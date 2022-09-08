OBITUARY: Jonas Najar

Jonas Najar

Jonas Jr. Najar, age 41, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Jonas was born on April 15, 1981, to Jonas and Carol Najar. He spent his childhood in Olathe and attended school there. After high school he started working as a welder and hanging iron. Then he went off to hard rock mining and highly enjoyed doing it for 10 years. He then found his passion for farming and ranching, which he was doing at the time of his death.



