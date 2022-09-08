OBITUARY: Jonas Najar

Jonas Jr. Najar, age 41, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Jonas was born on April 15, 1981, to Jonas and Carol Najar. He spent his childhood in Olathe and attended school there. After high school he started working as a welder and hanging iron. Then he went off to hard rock mining and highly enjoyed doing it for 10 years. He then found his passion for farming and ranching, which he was doing at the time of his death.
In 2003 Jonas became a father to his firstborn, Jeremiah. He later met and married his wife, Cynthia Rivera, and had three children, Ariana, Moises and Joel. Years later he had another child, Emiliano. He had recently reconnected with his 7-year-old daughter Valeena.
As an adult Jonas enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a generous, and loyal friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving family members grateful to have shared Jonas’ life are his loving parents, Jonas and Carol; brother Josh (Cindy); his kids Jeremiah, Ariana, Moises, Joel and Emiliano and Valeena; his nephew Josiah and niece Marie; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jonas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Refujio and Paula Najar; maternal grandparents, Norman and Dolores Rocha; aunt Carmen Najar; uncle John Najar and cousin Marisa Najar.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Calvary Chapel Montrose, 2201 S. Townsend Ave., in Montrose. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening,
Sept. 9 from 5 — 7 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St. Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory of Montrose.
