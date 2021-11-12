OBITUARY: Josephine Lemmon Fockler

Josephine Lemmon Fockler
Josephine Louise Lemmon Fockler, age 104, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 7, 2021, in Montrose.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15, at All Saints Anglican Church with the Very Reverend Dr. Robert Munday officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by Crippin Funeral Home.
Josephine Louise Lemmon Fockler was born in Highland, Michigan to Joseph Henry and Iva Dale Leonard Lemmon on July 23, 1917. She went to school at Milford High School, Milford, Michigan.
She married Morris E. Fockler on May 27, 1942, at Highland Methodist Church in Highland, Michigan.
She graduated from Ferris Institute School of Pharmacy in Big Rapids, Michigan. She worked as a pharmacist for various drug stores and hospitals. She was involved in evangelism through Child Evangelism Fellowship and various women’s Bible Study groups. She especially enjoyed inductive Bible study. To further her knowledge of Scripture, she attended Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. She actively supported Morris’ commitment to Christian Businessmen’s Association, Bill Gothard’s Institute in Basic Life Principles, serving as an elder in his church and serving on the Boards of various missionary organizations.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents. her husband, Morris, on Nov. 15, 1986, grandson Steven Fockler, on Jan. 23, 2002, and sister Leona Schlenkert.
Josephine is survived by daughter, Ivy Emerick (Brent) of Westfield, Indiana; sons Morris Dale Fockler (Margaret) of Norfolk, New York and Joseph Carl Fockler (Marla) of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren Jeffrey A Muzik (Lori), Jodi Gandy, Michael Fockler (Beth); widow of Steve Fockler Tracey Fockler Heatley; Daniel Fockler (Jessica), Jared Fockler (Jannie), Andrea Fockler Robinson (Joseph), Marshall Fockler (Kennedy); step grandchildren Lee Emerick (Becky); Rae Bullis (Kent); great-grandchildren Rachel Muzik Fitzpatrick (Micah), Joseph Muzik, Sophie Muzik, Caroline Fockler, Matthew Fockler, David Fockler, Kamau States, Vassa States (Trevon Jarrett), Izzy Gandy, Jaxon Fockler, Sloan Hadley Fockler, Finley June Fockler, Cohen John Fockler, Lainey J Fockler, Hadley Robinson, Reagan Fockler; great-step-grandchildren Abby Emerick Pohl (Karl), Katie Emerick, Nathan Emerick, Kevin Emerick; great-great-grandchildren Finnick and Amos Fitzpatrick; Giovanni Christopher States, Naala Samona Marie Jarrett, and Madeleine Juliette Pohl.
Pallbearers will be Dan Fockler, Jared Fockler, Marshall Fockler, Mike Fockler.
Memorials may be given to Hope West and All Saints Anglican Church.
The Fockler family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Dalton Barton, the nurses of Hope West, and Birgitt Schalmz, NP.