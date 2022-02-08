OBITUARY: Kenadean (Clara) Burris

Kenadean (Clara) Burris

Kenadean (Clara) Burris peacefully passed away in her home in Olathe, Colorado, surrounded by family on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born in Montrose, Colorado, to parents Kenneth Wilson and Betty Gibbons.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Burris; brother and sister-in-law, Hody and Carol Wilson; five children, Kenny Golden, Adam Golden, Sarah Knight, Crystal Anderson and Heather. She also has 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Kenadean was a registered nurse and worked at St. Mary’s in Grand Junction Colorado, did traveling nursing, and completed her career at Delta hospital in Delta Colorado.

Kenadean loved traveling, camping, and spending time with her kids, grandkids, and her dog Milo. She was an active member of the fellowship of a couple 12-step programs and loved her church community as well. She has trudged the happy road of destiny, touching many lives along the way, and found her way back home. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the LDS Church in Delta, Colorado.

