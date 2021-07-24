OBITUARY: Mary Jane 'Janey' Summers

Mary Jane ‘Janey’ Summers
Our dear mother, Mary Jane Summers passed away peacefully in her home on July 19, 2021, at the age of 79.
“Janey,” as she was frequently called, always had a very positive disposition and outlook on life. A homemaker, she also held part time jobs at the Salvation Army, selling Avon, and delivering newspapers. Her pride and joy were her house and especially her yard. Her beautiful flowers and menagerie of lawn ornaments were the frequent source of compliments from her neighbors. What surprised them most was that she had to do it all from a scooter as MS had robbed her of her ability to walk. Although she suffered from MS for 53 years, she never let it dampen her spirit for life.
Janey married Henry Rolland Harrington in 1957 and three children were born of this union. Henry Michael Harrington (Leanna), Donna Hayes, and Jesse Harrington (DeeAnn), all of Montrose. Janey was widowed in 1969. Janey then married Gerald Wayne Summers in 1973. Coleman Wayne Summers was born of this union. Janey was widowed again in 1999. She is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. A private family celebration of life will be held at a future date.
