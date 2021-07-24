OBITUARY: Mescal Parden

Mescal Parden
Mescal Bebe (Wiggins) Parden passed away at her home in Montrose, Colorado on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was 90 years old.
A graveside service will be this fall in her hometown Wilmer, Alabama.
Mescal was born on Dec. 29, 1930, to Ezra Shin and Agnes Lazette (Brown) Wiggins in Mobile, Alabama. She spent her childhood in Wilmer, Alabama and graduated from Wilmer school, after graduation she went on to business college.
Mescal was married to Gipsy Lee Parden and to this union five children were born.
She enjoyed watching Alabama football, Nascar and golf; she loved long drives through the beautiful San Juan Mountains and living on the Western Slope of Colorado. Mescal was also a wonderful cook!
She moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2007, coming from Semmes Alabama. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Montrose.
She is survived by her five Children, three daughters: Paula Parden Stokley and Sharon Parden McCathern of Montrose, Colorado, and Lee Ann Parden of Ouray, Colorado; two sons; Raymond L. Parden of Albany, Louisiana and David B. Parden of Pensacola, Florida; one brother and four sisters; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and “daughter of the heart, Lyn Kneese.”
Mescal was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers. Her children would like to express their heartfelt thanks to their Aunt Holly Parnell, for her help during their mother’s extended illness. Also, a special thanks to Hope West Hospice which provided excellent care and to Jim, her hospice nurse.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
