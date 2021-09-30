Opal Earline Wright, 90, of Delta (Pea Green), passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes, at the Horizons Nursing Home in Eckert.
She was born Dec. 22, 1930, on California Mesa near Pea Green, to Earl Dillon and Opal (Rippy) Dillon.
Earline spent her childhood in Pea Green, graduating eighth-grade from Pea Green School, and Olathe High School in 1949.
She lived a total of 87 years in Pea Green.
On May 28, 1949 she married Wallace Wright in Delta. They had one child and enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
Earline was a farmer’s wife, a housewife and mother, helped run the family’s Custom Farm Work business, and later their Custom Land Leveling business.
She enjoyed dancing in her younger years, was a member of Pea green Ladies Club for many years, later sewing, yard sales, going to Lake Powell boating and fishing, going to her great granddaughters sporting events, and the Old Western movies on T.V.
Earline was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and husband in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Jerry) Martin of Pea Green; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and several cousins also survive.
At her request there will be no services, cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be at the Pea Green Cemetery in the future.
