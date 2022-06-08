Ruth Evelyn Smith, born Sept. 5, 1937, entered into the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was 84. Ruth has resided in Mancos, Colorado, since August 2017. She was born in her home in Montrose/Uncompahgre, Colorado, to Elmer and May Goldsworthy. Ruth moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1951 and graduated from GJHS in 1952. She attended Mesa Junior College for one year.
In 1955, Ruth married John M. Townsend. Seven children were born to this marriage: Matt, Charles, Laurie, Robin, Amy, Joyce and Paul.The marriage ended in divorce.
In 1977, Ruth married David E. Smith. They made their home in Hotchkiss, Colorado. David adopted Paul. Ruth and David had three more children: David, Steven and Kate.
Ruth had a variety of employment over the years. Some of her favorites included seven years at the DOW in Montrose; about five years at Hotchkiss Public Library and Hotchkiss Elementary School and 19 years at High Country Gardens in Hotchkiss. Ruth was known for her love of all children, flowers and gardening, reading, writing, teaching and studying the Bible. She also enjoyed gifting loved ones with quilts, crocheted items, and her delicious bread or cinnamon rolls.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings: Lorraine, David, Anita and Mary Alice; her husband David; a grandson Charlie; and four children: Amy, Matt, Joyce and Paul.
Ruth is survived by her sister Elma Ross of Montrose; sons Charles Townsend of Grand Junction; David Smith (Katie) of Hotchkiss; Steven Smith(Heather) of Delta, Colorado; daughters Laurie Brewer of Hotchkiss; Robin Miller(Mike) of Montrose; Kate McDaniel (Tim) of Mancos; special niece Lucy Skiles(Keith) of Montrose; 22-plus grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life picnic will be held in Ruth’s honor beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday June 13, 2022, at the Delta County Fairgrounds park. Bring your own picnic and or potluck and remember a great and loved lady together with us.
