OBITUARY: S. Donna Jackson

S. Donna Jackson passed away on May 31, 2022, peacefully in the Elk Ridge Care Facility in Montrose, Colorado. She was 84 years old and had her five children — Cathy Seibel Bayfield, Ron Barnes of Montrose, Emmett (Karin) Barnes of Montrose, Crystal (Dan) Wandell of Montrose, and Mike (Debbie) Jackson of Montrose — by her side.
Donna was born Dec. 1, 1937, to Foster Vernon Ellis and Francis Pauline Ellis (Hagan) in Sylvia, Kansas. Donna and her family moved to Colorado when she was 10 years old. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Keith and Larry and her son Thomas Barnes.
She made her home in Montrose, where she worked at Colorado Ute/Tri State and retired in 1997 and raised her six children. Donna is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and one sister.
Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. A small private ceremony with her children will follow later to spread her ashes.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
