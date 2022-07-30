OBITUARY: Timothy Roger Kavanagh; September 28, 1948 - July 25, 2022

On July 25, 2022, Timothy Roger Kavanagh, 42-year resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away, following a lengthy illness.
Tim was born in Glendale, California, on Sept. 28, 1948. He was predeceased by his parents, Roger Kavanagh and Norma Place. Tim attended California State University, Northridge earning a master’s degree in counseling.
He later moved to Norwood, Colorado, to begin working as a licensed professional counselor with the Mental Health Department, transferring to the Montrose office in 1980.
He started his own practice in 1983, which he continued until his retirement in 2018.
Tim enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, participating in productions at the Magic Circle, and doing outdoor activities such as trailer camping and ATV trekking with his grandson, Joey Kavanagh.
Tim is survived by his two daughters Bree Anna (Kavanagh) Miller and Jenny Marie Kavanagh; his brother, Tom Freeman; his sister, Sharon, and four grandchildren, Joey Kavanagh, Amelia Miller, Gideon Miller, and Elijah Miller. Tim is also survived by his former wife Cynthia (Kavanagh) Sherwood, mother to Bree and Jenny.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, at 11a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara, Montrose, Colorado, followed by a light lunch.
