OBITUARY: Truman Garland Sproles, May 2, 1938 - November 6, 2021

Fly fishing, preaching, loving the Lord, gardening, backpacking, cooking, serving, counseling, and caring for his family.
Truman was born on May 2, 1938 in Portales, New Mexico to Kinard and Geneva (Chisum) Sproles. When he was a child, his family moved to Olathe, Colorado, and while in high school he met the love of his life, Patricia Lynn Grunkemeyer. They attended Northern Colorado University together and while there they married. From that union were born five children.
After graduating from college, they moved to Kansas and he earned his Masters of Divinity degree from Central Baptist Seminary. Truman and Pat began their ministry at three rural churches on the prairie of South Dakota and were later called to serve churches in Pierre, South Dakota, Chadron, Nebraska, and at the time of his retirement he was the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Throughout their 45 years of church ministry, Truman and Pat humbly served their Lord and touched the lives of countless people. Truman is remembered for his love for his family, his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, his faithful service to the hurting, his “grab every moment” work ethic, and his life giving counsel.
Truman is survived by his children, Dawn (Tedd) Mathis, Dana (Larry) Lang, Kristin Murrie, Kraig (Inara) Sproles, and Ken (Jodi) Sproles; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and his brother, Norman.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patricia Lynn, and his parents, Kinard and Geneva Sproles.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Rapid City, South Dakota. Live-streaming of this service will be available.
Memorial money will be used to buy a bench that will be placed down by the lake at Camp Judson. Truman was instrumental in building the dam that made the lake and personally stocked it with fish.
Checks can be sent to Camp Judson: 12965 Old Hill City Road, Keystone, SD 57751 in memory of Truman.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone